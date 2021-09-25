One stroke makes the difference as Crown Point, Taylor Skibinski to advance to state

BATTLE GROUND — Sometimes in golf one stroke can indeed make a difference. That was the case on Saturday as Crown Point advanced to next week’s state finals by one stroke over Valparaiso, finishing third overall at the Lafayette Regional at the Battle Ground Golf Club.

Culver Academies won the title with a 328, followed by Western with a 356 and Crown Point’s 363 to edge Valparaiso’s 364. The top three teams advance to state along with the top five individuals not on an advancing team.

Jasmine Harper’s 89 topped the Bulldogs, and she said it felt good to advance as a team.

“I did it for them, not really for myself,” she said. “I wasn't doing too swell, and I was like, ‘I need to do this for us.’ So then I pulled it together.”

Harper shot a 48 on the front nine and came back for a 41 on the back. She said the difference was hitting greens.

“I didn't really have a tee shot, so that did not help me,” she said. “I putted really well so that's what saved me.”

Crown Point coach Jen Vinovich said qualifying for state as a team for the fourth straight year was a surprise. The team shot a 184 on the front and came back to card a 179 on the back.