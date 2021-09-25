One stroke makes the difference as Crown Point, Taylor Skibinski to advance to state

BATTLE GROUND — Sometimes in golf one stroke can indeed make a difference. That was the case on Saturday as Crown Point advanced to next week’s state finals by one stroke over Valparaiso, finishing third overall at the Lafayette Regional at the Battle Ground Golf Club.
Culver Academies won the title with a 328, followed by Western with a 356 and Crown Point’s 363 to edge Valparaiso’s 364. The top three teams advance to state along with the top five individuals not on an advancing team.
Jasmine Harper’s 89 topped the Bulldogs, and she said it felt good to advance as a team.
“I did it for them, not really for myself,” she said. “I wasn't doing too swell, and I was like, ‘I need to do this for us.’ So then I pulled it together.”
Harper shot a 48 on the front nine and came back for a 41 on the back. She said the difference was hitting greens.
“I didn't really have a tee shot, so that did not help me,” she said. “I putted really well so that's what saved me.”
Crown Point coach Jen Vinovich said qualifying for state as a team for the fourth straight year was a surprise. The team shot a 184 on the front and came back to card a 179 on the back.
“After the front nine, I think we kind of all rallied together and knew that we had to be better on the back,” she said. “I told them that absolutely every stroke was gonna count down the stretch, even the fifth player. Everybody pulled it together.”
Val Gozo and Sarah Weiss each shot a 90, while Carli Manes carded a 94 and Jenna Noort an 100. Vinovich said Harper came through big time.
“After the front nine, I said, ‘I need a 41 from you on the back,’ and she did it, which is really unbelievable,” Vinovich said. “I'm just so proud of these girls. This was not expected, and they did it for each other. That’s what we talked about this morning. We did it for each other.”
Valparaiso was led by Norah Rossmann’s 84, while Faith Lee shot an 87, Leah Ribordy a 95 and Madeline Isley a 98. Valpo also rallied on the back for a 169 after carding a 195 on the front.
“I'm really proud of all of them,” Valparaiso coach John Gutierrez said. “We really battled hard. After the front nine a lot of them were pretty disappointed about the way that things were going. And I’m just so proud of them for battling back and putting everything they had into that final nine and almost pulled it off.
“... I think the girls really kind of relaxed after the front nine. They kind of maybe let the pressure get to them a little bit, the expectations get to them a little bit. After the front nine they all just kind of relaxed and started playing the way that they're capable of playing.”
Kankakee Valley’s Brynlee DeBoard qualified as an individual with a 4-over 76 and finished as the third low medalist. She shot a 90 last year at regional and was ecstatic how she did this season.
“I was hitting more fairways and getting on greens in regulation more, and my putts were good,” she said.
She said her short game was good all day, and she’s happy about advancing.
“That was my goal for this year,” she said.
Also advancing was Michigan City Taylor Skibinski who outlasted a six-hole playoff with Valparaiso’s Rossman and New Prairie’s Jaiden Winters for the final two individual spots. All shot an 84. Winters advance after the first playoff hole. Skibinski eventually parred the final playoff hole, while Rossman bogeyed.
“I was definitely nervous after posting an 84,” Skibinski said. “I'm like, 'OK that's gonna be close.' I didn't know if I was gonna get out or not, but I was definitely nervous in the playoff thinking, ‘Oh gosh, this could be my last hole of my high school career. You never know.”
Skibinski, a senior who qualified for state for the third time, said she was able to keep her focus.
“I was just around the green,” she said. “I was chipping up and down, but I just couldn't make the putt. But that (sixth) hole I finally made the putt, and I was relieved.”
Munster placed sixth with a 371, LaPorte eighth (376), Lake Central ninth (376), Kankakee Valley 11th (382), Chesterton 12th (386) and Portage 14th (402).
Munster coach Bill Smitka said the course played long with wind out of the west at 14 mph.
“We just didn’t make enough putts,” he said. “We work on it, and they did their best. … They played well. We had the same five all year, and three of them will be back. I’m excited.”
Alexis Schmidt carded an 87 to lead Munster.
“I started really well, and then on the ninth hole, I had a bit of a putting issue,” she said. “I kind of like spiraled out after that, but other than that, I did pretty well on the front, and then the back, it was just OK.”