Portage senior Jacob Pierce is simply passionate about golf.
“Definitely,” Pierce said. “Being outside, it’s pretty relaxing. It just helps me relax, takes the stress off of everything.”
Pierce enjoys it so much he’s going to make it a career. He plans to attend Eastern Kentucky and earn his bachelor's degree through the PGA golf management program, which is in the school’s college of business and technology.
“After the four years, I would be PGA certified,” he said. “Long term I want to end up either running my own golf course or just being an instructor.”
Pierce had an offer to play golf at Indiana University Northwest, but life beyond college played a part in his decision.
“I know he wanted to play college golf, so IUN was a great opportunity for him,” Portage coach Phil Mulroe said. “I know he was looking forward to that, but he was looking past those four years and actually what he was going to do for a living. I was pretty impressed with him talking about that.”
Mulroe said Pierce has taken on a tutoring role for Portage this season.
“He’s got a good work ethic,” Mulroe said. “He’s a guy that will come out in the rain, even. He’s done a real good job of being a senior leader for us, too. We have some younger guys who are kind of inexperienced. Those two things kind of go hand-in-hand because he’ll come out on the weekends and pick somebody up (in his car) — just the little things like showing the freshmen the ropes.”
Pierce also will drive a teammate home if he wants to stay late after practice to work on his game, Mulroe said.
"He's happy to play with our younger guys to show them the ropes and make sure they have a chance to play," Mulroe said via text.
Pierce enjoys helping the younger players.
“I just try to analyze them and figure what they need to work on and help them any way I can,” he said.
Pierce shot a team-best 90 on Saturday in the Portage Invitational at Robbinhurst Golf Club, and his best score on his home course is an 82. He’s enjoying his third year on varsity, having been a part of the regional-qualifying team his sophomore season and shooting a 91 at the sectional last year.
He keeps his goals simple.
“Just try to be as much of a leader as I can this year and just go out there and have some fun,” he said. “This is the last year, so I’ve got to enjoy it.”