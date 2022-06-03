Ray Filter leads Crown Point to Lake Central Sectional title

Crown Point's Ray Filter continued his season-long string of success on Friday, cruising to an easy victory in the Lake Central Sectional at Palmira Golf & Country Club.

Filter, whose earlier tournament wins included LaPorte's Uebele and Lake Central's Iaconetti, earned medalist honors with a 4-under 68. He had seven birdies and three bogeys.

The Bulldogs had the top three individuals to earn their 21st sectional title, shooting a 297 to win by 24 shots over runner-up Lake Central. Crown Point, LC and third-place Munster (328) advance to Thursday's Kankakee Valley Regional at Sandy Pines.

CP's Nick Wool was the individual runner-up with a 74, while teammate Isaac Embry and Munster's Torin Mulcahy tied for third at 75. LC's Rudy Jaksich (77) rounded out the top five.

Advancing to the regional as individuals are Andrean teammates Ethan Kost and Dominic DiTola along with Highland's Connor Raab. All three shot 82.

Valparaiso Sectional

Rob Politza fired a 3-under 67 to help host Valpo win its 26th sectional title, 301-303 over Chesterton at Forest Park. Boone Grove (326) earned the third regional berth.

Politza's teammate Aidan Gutierrez and Chesterton's Luke Fisher each shot 73, while the Trojans' Owen Pilarski and Ryan Bakalis each finished at 76.

Advancing to the Kankakee Valley Regional as individuals were Portage teammates Blake Hufford and Alexander Servey-Brooks, who each shot 89, and Hobart's Ethan Cover (91).

LaPorte Sectional

Medalist Ryan Sittig shot an 85 to lead the host Slicers to their 24th sectional title, 360-371 over runner-up LaCrosse at Beechwood. New Prairie (372) was the third team to advance to the Kankakee Valley Regional.

Kyle Gorski shot an 88 to finish second and lead LaCrosse. New Prairie's Hunter Zdyb and South Central's Sam Haschel, the top individual regional qualifier, both shot 89.

North Judson's Gabe Minix (91) and Michigan City's Nikko Brooks (92) also advanced to the regional.

Logansport Sectional

Kankakee Valley's Drew Andree was the co-medalist with a 72 and earned the top individual qualifying spot for the regional.

