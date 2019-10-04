Through one day of the state finals, the Crown Point girls golf team is on pace to finish better than it did last season.
The Bulldogs are currently in 11th place at Prairie View Golf Course by posting a team score of 361 on Friday, and junior Delaney Adams is leading the way with a team-low 84 in Round 1. Crown Point coach Jennifer Vinovich said she has a lot of faith in Adams because she competed at state last year and never seems rattled under the bright lights.
“She doesn’t let the moment control her,” Vinovich said. “She has a very good sense of how to get the job done. She puts her head down, and she doesn’t worry about what anyone else is doing around her. She goes to work, and she is very focused. She keeps everything in perspective very well.”
Aside from Adams’ performance, Vinovich was also impressed with Val Gozo. The sophomore was an alternate last season at Prarire View, but this year she emerged as a key contributor for the Bulldogs on Day 1 with a round of 89, which included a birdie.
“It was a fantastic day for Val,” Vinovich said. “We played a practice round (Thursday), and she just hit the ball down the middle of the fairway. Her chipping and putting were outstanding.”
Gozo is one of two Region sophomores competing at the state finals, the second one being Michigan City’s Taylor Skibinski. She tied Gozo with an 89 and also registered a birdie, while her teammate, senior Lia Thomas, shot an 86.
Wolves coach Drew White doesn’t think jitters or nervousness were an issue for Thomas or Skibinski. He commended them for their mindset going into competition and said they showed some mental fortitude by pushing through a tough course.
“Taylor got her first dose of Prairie View, and I think even if look at the scores from Lake Central and Crown Point, all of the girls struggled,” White said. “I think Taylor and Lia actually had similar rounds, and they got into some trouble. There are quite a few places that you can get you in trouble at Prairie View, and Round 1 was a learning experience.”
Lake Central is in 12th place with a team score of 380, and senior Danielle Colantuono paced the Indians with an 85 on Friday. She was the only Lake Central golfer to birdie — converting on the fourth, sixth and 15th holes.