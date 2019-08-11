Saturday's Late Results
Girls Golf
State Preview Meet
Medalist -- Jocelyn Bruch (Westfield) 69
1. Evansville North 303, 2. Westfield 314, 3. Homestead 320, 4. Zionsville 325, 5. Carmel 329, 6. Columbus North 339, 7. NorthWood 348, 8. Crown Point 355, 9. Evansville Memorial 364, 10. Center Grove 368, 11. Franklin Community 369, 12. Hamilton Southeastern 371, 13. Guerin Catholic 373, 14. Northridge 379, 15. Bedford North Lawrence 387, 16. (tie) South Bend St. Joseph and Heritage Christian 402, 18. Richmond 418.
Individual Results
CROWN POINT -- Delaney Adams 85, Sydney Weiner 86, Madelyn Adams 90, Wilson 94.