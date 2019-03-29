Prep golf
Presentation on new golf rules: The IHSAA, Indiana Golf Association and the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association will host a presentation about the new era of golf rules for Northwest Indiana high school teams at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wheeler High School auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. Questions? Contact Wheeler coach George Topoll at topollgh@aol.com.
College football
VU's Fox adds 5 coaches to staff: New Valparaiso University football coach Landon Fox announced the addition of five coaches to his staff on Friday. Four are new and one is a holdover from the 2018 staff.
Fox has added Dave Bucar, Jon Robinson, Brannon Dunn and Devin Figaro and retained Zach Greiner.
Bucar will serve as assistant head coach, instruct the offensive line and serve as the run game coordinator on offense. He previously coached at Pittsburgh (2009-2012, 2015-2016), Tiffin University (2013-2014), LSU (2017) and Maryland (2018).
Robinson will be the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. He'd held the same roles at Wayne State (Michigan) since 2016.
Dunn has been named defensive line coach and run game coordinator. He had been co-defensive coordinator at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio since 2016.
Figaro is the new wide receivers coach. He had held the same role at Notre Dame College in Cleveland, Ohio since the spring of 2017.
Greiner will move to the offensive side of the ball to instruct tight ends in 2019, which will be his fifth season on staff. He has also coached outside linebackers and defensive backs.
Men's college soccer
VU adds two local recruits: South Holland resident Josue Fernandez and Lake Central student Andy Lomeli have signed with the Valparaiso University men's soccer program, coach Mike Avery announced Friday.
Both players can play midfielder or forward. Fernandez plays for the Indiana Elite FC program in Crown Point and Thornwood High School, while Lomeli plays with the Chicago Fire Academy team. Both have spent time in residency with the Portland Timbers Academy.
College baseball
Flessner pitches PNW to win: The Purdue Northwest baseball team won for the fourth time in the last five games on Friday as it defeated Wisconsin-Parkside 10-0 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game in Hammond. PNW's Kyle Flessner threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and striking out 10.
Golf
Woods' big run sends him to weekend against McIlroy: Tiger Woods gave the fans all they could ask Friday in the Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
And then Rory McIlroy gave them a little more.
Both won their matches, about 30 minutes apart, setting up a Saturday morning showdown between golf's biggest name and its hottest player, only one of them moving on to the quarterfinals of a bracket that has only five of the top 16 seeds remaining.
"We've played tournaments together, battled each other down the stretch at event, but never in a match-play situation," Woods said. "It'll be fun."
It was plenty fun getting to that point.
From massive, multi-level hospitality tents along the back nine at Austin Country Club, fans turned every direction possible as Woods made a 20-foot birdie to tie his match, a birdie to lead and then holed out from 83 yards for eagle to seize control against Patrick Cantlay.
He wasn't finished.
Woods won a fourth straight hole with another 20-foot putt, and cheers from a half-mile away could be heard from fans inside corporate chalets watching on TV.
"Just got hot right when I needed it," Woods said after his 4-and-2 victory.
Two groups behind Woods, McIlroy was rolling to another victory and took out Matt Fitzpatrick, 4 and 2. It was his third victory in as many matches this week. McIlroy has never trailed and has led in 37 of the 42 holes he has played.
Woods and McIlroy have never faced each other in match play, except for a pair of medal match exhibitions in China earlier this decade that McIlroy won both times (67-68).
They last time they squared off when it counted was in the final round last year at the Tour Championship, where Woods capped off his return from back surgeries with his first victory in five years.