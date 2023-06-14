CARMEL — After a promising first round at the IHSAA Boys State Golf Tournament, Wednesday's second round didn't go Valparaiso's way.

"It's just one of those days — it's why it's called golf," Valparaiso coach Wayne Lichtenberger said after his team's finish at Prairie View. "That was such a great round yesterday, and I thought coming into today we had a good opportunity, but it was just one of those days."

On a rough day, Valpo fell all the way down the standings to finish tied for eighth in the team standings at 50 over par, 35 over for the day. Chesterton was 15th, finishing at 74 over for the tournament and 42 over for the day.

Guerin Catholic and Westfield, Valpo's partners for the day, finished first and second, respectively, and Lichtenberger said while his team's scores went one way, their scores went the other way.

Lichtenberger said that while he was frustrated with the scores at first, he acknowledged some days you just don't have it.

"Knowing that you can shoot those scores, and knowing that you don't have it that day, it's just really frustrating. It's a tough mental challenge to finish the day and the round. These guys did a great job of trying to get back on track all day long; it just didn't happen. There's no explanation," he said.

Individually, Aidan Gutierrez was not able to be the first golfer to repeat since 1994-95, finishing in fifth place at 2 under for the tournament, 3 over on Wednesday. Champion Leo Wessel of Guerin Catholic finished at 6 under for the two days.

Martinez struggled significantly more than he did Tuesday, finishing with more bogeys than birdies, but still somehow managed to finish at 1 over on the back nine.

Lichtenberger noted that no one since Jeremy Wilkens has repeated as the individual champ, which happened in 1994-95 season, and that Gutierrez got very close to doing so. He also pointed out that there's not been many players who repeated at all.

"He came close — he was in it for most of the day. I think about the 16th hole someone birdied and finally put him out of contention. But he finished strong, finished 18 with a birdie. The last three times he's played that hole he's birdied the hole all three times with a driver three-iron," Lichtenberger said.

The next closest Region finisher was Chesterton's Bo Smith, who finished at 9 over and tied for 26th, while his teammate Paul Scott finished with 13 over and tied for 43rd. Valpo's Liam Utesch was tied for 47th at 14 over, and his teammate Colin Kaleth was tied for 64th at 18 over. Munster's Torin Mulcahy, the lone Region individual competitor, finished tied for 61st at 17 over.

When asked about course difficulty, Lichtenberger said the only thing was the unfamiliarity, and that the local teams had somewhat of an advantage compared to Valpo.

Lichtenberger has high hopes for next season, even though the team did hope to finish higher in Wednesday's final. Lichtenberger noted that this year's team replaced three seniors, and said they did well for losing that much experience, and next year's team will only be losing one senior, Roman Locke.

