The Times correspondent Sam Beishuizen ranks the Region's top boys golf teams heading into the 2019 season.
1. Valparaiso
The Vikings boys golfers are no strangers to the top spot in The Times polls and will own that position to start this season. Juniors Mark Civanich and Andrew Karr are as impressive a one-two punch as any team can offer in the area. The Vikings will be favored in sectionals with Chesterton and Boone Grove in pursuit.
2. Crown Point
The Bulldogs will need to find a new No. 1 with Yianni Kostouros now at Ball State. Crown Point does have seniors Connor Proudman and Mikey Pinchok looming in the wings plus junior Finn Kiger to lead the charge. The ‘Dogs have seven straight sectional wins and are no strangers to making noise in the postseason.
3. Chesterton
Chesterton lost arguably the area’s top player when Mitch Davis graduated, however, senior Devin Trusty figures to fill in nicely as the Trojans’ best player with a cast of others fighting for the remaining four spots in the lineup.
4. Boone Grove
Connor and Aaron Lukas will once again man the top of the Boone Grove lineup after doing so all last season. The Wolves may be a sleeper to contend with Chesterton and Valparaiso for a sectional championship.
5. Lake Central
The Duneland Athletic Conference is loaded, so Lake Central might not stand out. Expect Gino Panici to fight for an individual sectional title and perhaps another trip to regionals.
6. LaPorte
The Slicers aim to claim a fourth consecutive sectional title this season and should be favored come late spring to do just that. Junior Max Holmes is expected to play No. 1.
7. Michigan City
Nick Gushrowski is arguably the Region’s best player and should carry the Wolves throughout the upcoming season. He is the top-returning performer in the area, having finished tied for 58th at state as a sophomore, but he can’t do it all by himself. The Wolves need contributions from other parts of their lineup.
8. Andrean
Joe Curtin will lead Andrean after shooting an 82 at the Lake Central Sectional at Palmira a season ago to qualify for regionals. He is going to need help at the back of the lineup for the 59ers to make a run out of sectionals as a team.
9. Portage
The Indians graduated their top-three players from last season’s squad which took fourth in the Valparaiso Sectional at Forest Park and now turn to senior Jacob Pierce to lead from the No. 1 spot. Juniors Jonathan Brasseur and Trevor Hufford should add experienced depth at the top of the lineup.
10. Hobart
The Brickies have an ace in senior Harrison Smith, who is fresh off a regional appearance as a junior. Hobart is going to need the depth to fill in behind him if it wants to climb up the rankings.