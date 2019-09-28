For the second consecutive season, the Crown Point girls golf team is headed to state.
The Bulldogs finished third behind Culver Academies and Lake Central, respectively, at the Lafayette Jefferson Regional with a team score of 339.
Junior Delaney Adams continued her strong year by shooting an 83, but senior Sydney Weiner led the way with a 78. Crown Point coach Jennifer Vinovich said she has a lot of confidence in Weiner as her team’s No. 1 golfer, and for good reason.
After guiding the Bulldogs to their first sectional championship since 2011, the senior followed it up with a standout display at Battle Ground Golf Course. Vinovich expressed a bit of sadness when discussing the end of Weiner's prep career, but she said reaching the state finals again will be the perfect way to cap things off.
“I am so incredibly proud of her,” Vinovich said. “She really, really worked hard all season. She worked out in the training room and got stronger and really worked on her swing and technique. She’s been very consistent this year, and I think right now she is playing smart, and that is definitely working in her favor.”
While Vinovich is pleased with her team advancing, she was thrilled that Lake Central will be making the trip to Prairie View Golf Club, as well. The Indians finished with a team score of 335 — five strokes shy of their first regional title since 2016 — and were led by senior Danielle Colantuono, who shot a team-low 78.
Throughout the summer, Vinovich said many of her players practice with Lake Central players and that they are all happy to represent the Region on the state’s biggest stage.
“We’re very friendly with each other,” Vinovich said. “The girls love each other, and we actually got a picture of all of us together. They’re all cheering for each other and very supportive, so were looking forward to experiencing state with them.”
In addition to Lake Central and Crown Point, Michigan City junior Lia Thomas and Wolves sophomore Taylor Skibinski also moved on as individuals. Thomas will be making her second straight state finals appearance and tied for 44th last year with a two-day score of 169.
For all of the golfers returning to state, Vinovich said it will be an opportunity for them to learn from the bright lights. The Bulldogs finished 12th last season with a two-day team score of 723, and she is hoping her squad can build on that performance.
“My main message is to just keep rolling,” Vinovich said. “If we stay confident, good things will happen.”