DEMOTTE — At last week's sectional, Valparaiso's Aidan Gutierrez bested teammate Colin Kaleth for first place in a playoff.

On Thursday, the pair again found themselves locked in a battle for the top spot on the leaderboard, albeit on a bigger stage, with Kaleth coming through with a 1-over 73 to edge out Gutierrez's 74 at the Lake Central Regional.

"It feels good," Kaleth said. "In sectionals, I tied Aidan and we had a playoff and I lost in that. So it feels good to beat him. ... We've been going at it at sectionals and regionals."

"He deserves it," Gutierrez said. "He's put in a lot, a lot of hard work. I'm really glad that he got the win because it's well-earned. He's something special."

Gutierrez was joined in a tie for second with another Viking, Liam Utesch, and Penn golfer Dylan Mounts.

Between Kaleth's 73, Gutierrez's and Utesch's 74s and a 6-over 78 from Roman Locke, Valparaiso cruised to the regional win at Sandy Pines, posting a team score of 299 — which bested second-place Penn by 17 strokes.

The win marks the Vikings' ninth regional title.

"It's amazing. It really is amazing," Gutierrez said. "It's something we've been planning and talking about for a long time. As our season went on, we kept getting better and better and it seemed like a real possibility. We came and we took care of business today."

Valparaiso coach Wayne Lichtenberger could tell early on that his team was going to be tough to beat.

"On the front nine, my assistant and I thought something special was going to happen," he said. "Just their whole demeanor, the way they were walking around the course, the shots they were hitting, the putts. There was just an air of confidence, and they just kept going and going."

Valparaiso will be joined by its Porter County neighbor Chesterton at state on June 13 and 14. The Trojans edged out South Bend St. Joseph for the third and final spot to advance.

With the IHSAA adding an extra regional location this year, that meant only two individuals would make it out of the regional to state. The number to beat proved to be 75 as Munster's Torin Mulcahy and Trinity's Jacob Palmer advanced.

Wind bothered golfers throughout their rounds, making for a tough course and resulting in high scores.

"I think it was" playing hard, Lichtenberger said. "We talked about how we wanted to play this. ... We realized we were really low and I thought, 'That's going to be a tough one to beat'."

Munster missed out on a trip to state by four strokes, with a 324 on the day.

Crown Point's Ray Filter, a state qualifier last year, just missed out on another trip to state with a 5-over 77. Crown Point finished sixth in the regional with a 329.

Lake Central placed eighth with a 339, Boone Grove finished 13th with a 376, and LaPorte rounded out Region teams in 14th with a 383.

Gutierrez, a Baylor recruit, heads downstate looking to defend his crown. Last season, Gutierrez won the individual state title in three playoff holes. He's seeking to become the fourth IHSAA repeat champion and the first to do so since 1995.

The Vikings are also looking to improve on a seventh-place finish at state last season.

