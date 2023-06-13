CARMEL — Valparaiso coach Wayne Lichtenberger described Aidan Gutierrez's shot on the 15th hole as a "Tiger Woods shot."

"He hit the putt 15 feet, but it stopped on the lip and the crowd groaned. As soon as the crowd groaned, the ball fell into the cup," Lichtenberger said.

Gutierrez and the Vikings parlayed a strong finish on Tuesday, finishing at 15 over, and stand third as a team heading into the state tournament's final day Wednesday. Chesterton finished 13th at 32 over for the day. Guerin Catholic is the overall leader at 3 over.

Gutierrez, who won the individual portion last year, is tied for first with Guerin Catholic's Jacob Modleski at 5 under par.

Chesterton's Bo Smith was the nearest Region competitor at 2 over par, tied for 17th, while Valpo's Liam Utesch is 4 over. Munster's Torin Mulcahy, who's competing by himself, was tied for 64th with Valpo's Colin Kaleth at 10 over.

Gutierrez was consistent the whole day, only going over on the eighth hole and finishing with a day-high seven birdies. On the first nine, Gutierrez finished 2 under, and on the back nine he finished 3 under with three birdies on the last six holes.

Lichtenberger was proud of the way his team closed out the day, with Gutierrez, Utesch, and Kaleth all birdying the last hole and Valpo as a team finishing 1 under on the final nine holes of the day.

Lichtenberger said he appreciated the finish and the momentum they could take in to the next day.

"We played with a lot of confidence, just like we did at regionals. We have to build upon it tomorrow, and see where the chips lie," he said.

For the final round, Gutierrez will be paired with Modleski as he seeks to repeat individually, while Valpo will be paired with Guerin Catholic as they seek to win the team championship.