VALPARAISO – The emotions came rushing all at once for Valparaiso senior Wynne Aldrich.
Her final home tournament. A personal milestone. An uncertain future.
As Aldrich walked off the 18th green at the Valparaiso County Club on Friday afternoon, a fourth straight team sectional title well in hand, the gravity of the moment finally took shape.
“I started to tear up as I walked off the course,” Aldrich said after earning medalist honors with a 74, just three shots off the sectional course record. “It kind of all hit me that I was close to the end. The last time I’d golf here and one of the last times I’d golf in high school.”
Aldrich certainly made the most of her final prep round at VCC. The senior birdied her second hole and then did the same on 11. Those two holes helped set the pace for the rest of the front and back nine as she cracked 80 for the first time on her home course.
“I could tell that it was going to be a good day from the start,” Aldrich said. “Just in my warmup. You always want to think you’re going to golf well, but I felt really good from the start.”
Other than the two birdies, nothing else stood out to Aldrich in a round that was 16 shots than anyone else in the field.
“It was a good, boring round of golf,” Aldrich said. “That’s the way it should be.”
Valparaiso got a strong round from Annika Johnson (91) and captured its sixth sectional title in the last seven years by shooting a 365. The Trojans finished in second place with 395 and Portage rounded out the teams advancing to next Saturday’s regional at Battle Ground Golf Club with a 454.
Aldrich is relishing the chance to compete next Saturday for possibly the final time with Valparaiso. The senior is unclear if she is going to continue golfing in college. After her strong round on Friday, Valparaiso coach Bill Miller believes that the best is yet to come for Aldrich.
“Wynne has played really well all year, she’s been consistent and I’m really surprised that more (schools) haven’t come calling,” Miller said. “When they see the scores she can put up in high-pressure situations like the postseason, I believe more schools will be looking.”
Chesterton’s Madison Simms and Katelyn McCoy each shot a 90 to finished tied for second place individually. Sophomore Paige House finished with a 105, which was a mark that had Chesterton coach Tommy Berry excited.
“I can’t say enough about how well Paige came out today,” Berry said. “She has really improved her game tremendously. As a team we played pretty well today. We played smart. Our leaders shot solid rounds. This is all about surviving to play another day and we did that.”
Isabel Sitkowski (101) and Sophia Sanchez (109) of Hanover Central as well as Autumn Scarborough (105) from LaCrosse each advanced to next weekend’s regional as individuals.
Lake Central Sectional
Sydney Weiner shot a 76 to win medalist honors and help Crown Point also win the team title at Palmira. The Bulldogs defeated host Lake Central 329-346 for the crown. Munster captured the third regional qualifying spot with a 371. Delaney Adams added an 81 for Crown Point. Savannah Williamson had an 81 for the Indians. Griffith's Catherine Bryzycki was the top individual qualifier with an 82. Highland's Olivia Smith (103) and Andrean's Megan Thomas (109) took the other two spots.
LaPorte Sectional
Taylor Skibinski placed third individually with a 79 Friday to help Michigan City placed second as a team at Beechwood Golf Course. Culver Academies won the team title with a 339 and the Eagles' Reese Wilson was medalist with a 76. Michigan City finished with a 354 and John Glenn took the third regional spot with a 395. Marquette's Daniela Bellido qualified as an individual with a 77. New Prairie's Jaiden Winters (87) and Jordan Winters (90) captured the other two spots.
-- Times sports writer James Hunsley contributed to this story