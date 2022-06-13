Valparaiso's Rob Politza set for state golf debut

DEMOTTE — Rob Politza will golf for a state title in his first official season in Indiana.

The Valparaiso sophomore would’ve done even if the Vikings hadn’t qualified as a team. At Thursday’s Lake Central Regional, he posted a 72. That tied for third-best individually.

A year ago, he didn’t get a chance to try. After transferring midyear to Valparaiso from Lemont, Illinois, Politza was ruled ineligible by the IHSAA because he’d played in two tournaments. Boys golf is played in the fall in Illinois.

Instead of being a full teammate, he became team manager. He practiced and went to team meetings and helped out but wasn’t able to play when it counted until this season.

“It was cool to be able to be a part of the team. It meant a lot to be able to be around them and be part of things,” he said.

In some ways, Politza was like a high school freshman this year — a talented one who had played in major tournaments but still a player who didn’t have a lot of experience at the high school level.

Coach Wayne Lichtenberger said Politza has the right kind of outlook and attitude to get through a season watching from the clubhouse. It’s part of why he’s been able to turn in the scores he has as a 10th grader.

“Rob is a great kid, the kid who’s always going to say, ‘Please, thank you, may I?’ He’s extremely polite and very professional. He’s just a great kid to be around,” Lichtenberger said. “He and (sophomore) Aidan (Gutierrez) are like brothers in that way. They’re both just polite and respectful.”

Politza and Gutierrez may be polite and respectful, but they can be rivals on the course. The Vikings pair routinely finish events with competing low scores. This season, they’ve traded the top spot.

Coming into the regional, Politza won the last two events. That includes a 74 for Duneland Athletic Conference medalist honors at Sand Creek and a 67 to win the Valparaiso Sectional at Forest Park.

“Aidan and Rob push one another,” Lichtenberger said. “It’s neat. They enjoy it. ‘Hey, what did you shoot today?’ Aidan doesn’t lose very often but they’re both great players and it’s fun to watch.”

Gutierrez had the better day at the regional, shooting 70, but Politza consistently hit fairways, had three birdies and was key to Valparaiso’s team score of 313. It was just enough to get the Vikings through to state as a team for the first time since 2013.

Politza and Valparaiso will play 36 holes at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel Tuesday and Wednesday. Joining Valpo in the Region contingent at state will be three individuals: Chesterton's Owen Pilaski and Crown Point's Isaac Embry and Ray Filter.

“It means a lot (to play for a state title). It’s always been a goal of mine to win state,” Politza said. “It means a lot to be able to represent my family and my team.”

