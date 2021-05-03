Graham Siefker adopts new role as veteran leader for LaPorte

“It’s a little odd being that older figure on the team,” Siefker said. “I’m really just trying to do my best to keep up the tradition of Slicer golf and to keep that intact. I want to keep everyone coming back, not just this year, but five years from now. We want to keep that mentality and that team tradition.”

Holmes played a big role in Siefker’s love with golf and that mentorship helped lay the groundwork for Siefker’s introduction into what it meant to be part of “Slicer golf.”

“It’s a family to be honest and I know that sounds a little cliché,” Siefker said. “Max is one of the biggest reasons, if not the biggest, for why I play golf. He took the game seriously, but he also kept it light and fun.”

LaPorte coach Brandon Goers is in his second year with the program and is coaching his first full season. He has seen Siefker transition from being a young member of the squad to being the older leadership figure. With the Slicers backloading much of their schedule this year, Goers has leaned on Siefker to help the team grow in the opening weeks of the year before the competition really begins to pick up this week.