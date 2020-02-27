Griffin Poulsen ready to make mark for Munster

As much as Griffin Poulsen is eagerly awaiting his second trip to the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships, he’s also counting down the minutes until the weekend is over.
The Munster sophomore could have a long two days of swimming ahead of him, beginning with Friday’s prelims as Poulsen is seeded sixth in the 500 freestyle and 15th in the 200 freestyle. He’ll be back on Saturday among the top 16 swimmers if he can keep pace with his times from last weekend’s sectional.
“It’s pretty agonizing right now,” Poulsen said after arriving in Indianapolis on Thursday night. “Part of me just wants to get this over with.”
Poulsen made it to state as a freshman last year, finishing 21st in the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:42.30. He’s taken nearly eight seconds off his time from last season, partially due to the fact that is now fully healed from a freak injury he suffered during his freshman season.
Poulsen was swimming next to Munster teammate Holden Raffin during practice shortly before Thanksgiving in 2018 and the two collided with one another. Poulsen learned two days later that he suffered a fractured thumb.
“It was a pure accident,” Poulsen said. “The way I approached it was I just wanted to get the injury behind me and get that mentality of worrying about it behind me. It was something that weighed on my mind a little bit (throughout the year).”
Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty isn’t worried about the stage being too big for Poulsen now that he is one of the favorites in the 500 freestyle. Poulsen won last weekend’s sectional title in the distance race and he finished just behind teammate Grant Afman in the 200 freestyle.
“Griffin has been at high-level meets before,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “He knows what he needs to do. We’ve already given him a challenge. He’s ready to go.”
The Seahorses will be represented in all 11 swimming events during Friday’s prelims with seniors Kyle Adams (50 freestyle, 100 breastroke), Raffin (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Afman (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) leading the way. Adams is the defending state champion in the 100 breastroke and he enters this weekend as the top-seeded swimmer in the state. Afman is seeded second in the 100 butterfly while Raffin is seeded fourth in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 individual medley.
“They’ve been here a million times, swimming in Indy before,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “They have their routine down already.”
Poulsen will be joined on the deck by several other Munster underclassmen this weekend as sophomores Kenny Reed and Victor Vatchev will swim in two relays along with junior Fenry Zhou. Reed (100 butterfly) and Zhou (100 freestyle, 100 breastroke) will also be competing as individuals.
“It’s just progression (for the underclassmen) in my eyes,” Poulsen said. “It is kind of an honor to be (eventually) taking the place of some pretty talented swimmers. They are leaving big shoes to fill.”
Trojans prepared for state
Chesterton enters the weekend ranked No. 3 in the state according to the IHSSCA Coaches Poll. The Trojans are one spot ahead of Munster while Valparaiso rounds out the poll in a tie for 25th place with Mt. Vernon (Fortville).
Andrew Alders is seeded fourth in the 100 breastroke and 13th in the 100 freestyle. It remains to be seen how Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich will stack his relay teams, but Alders is a possibility for at least two of them.
“Andrew has a great opportunity,” Pavlovich said. “He’s had some success before, but he’s still all in. I think sometimes you see kids at this level who are checked out because they’ve been here before. He’s excited and ready to go for the weekend.”
Lucas Piunti (No. 6 in 200 individual medley) and Alejandro Kincaid (No. 7 in 100 backstroke) both enter the weekend among the top eight seeds in their respective events.
“We won’t do anything different (from what we’ve been doing),” Pavlovich said. “We have to have the right frame of mind going into Friday. We want to keep them loose, keep them focused and happy. Friday is really what we’re aiming for. Anything that happens on Saturday is a bonus to that.”