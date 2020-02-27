Griffin Poulsen ready to make mark for Munster

“It’s just progression (for the underclassmen) in my eyes,” Poulsen said. “It is kind of an honor to be (eventually) taking the place of some pretty talented swimmers. They are leaving big shoes to fill.”

Trojans prepared for state

Chesterton enters the weekend ranked No. 3 in the state according to the IHSSCA Coaches Poll. The Trojans are one spot ahead of Munster while Valparaiso rounds out the poll in a tie for 25th place with Mt. Vernon (Fortville).

Andrew Alders is seeded fourth in the 100 breastroke and 13th in the 100 freestyle. It remains to be seen how Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich will stack his relay teams, but Alders is a possibility for at least two of them.

“Andrew has a great opportunity,” Pavlovich said. “He’s had some success before, but he’s still all in. I think sometimes you see kids at this level who are checked out because they’ve been here before. He’s excited and ready to go for the weekend.”

Lucas Piunti (No. 6 in 200 individual medley) and Alejandro Kincaid (No. 7 in 100 backstroke) both enter the weekend among the top eight seeds in their respective events.