The Griffith School Board introduced Neil Dimos as the high school's new athletic director on Thursday night.
Dimos is returning to his alma mater, having played basketball at Griffith from 1999-2002. The board approved Dimos' hire just before its regularly scheduled Thursday board meeting.
“He's got a plate full, but, Neil, you’ve got our support and we appreciate the hard work you’ll put in," Griffith Board President Gary Sutton said as he announced the hire.
Dimos replaces Stacy Adams, who left Griffith to become the athletic director at Valparaiso High School. Adams had been at Griffith since 2015.
While Griffith just hired an athletic director, the school remains without a head football coach.
Ben Geffert announced via Twitter on June 10 that he was resigning after four years leading the Panthers. Geffert, who went 30-16 and guided Griffith to a conference title in 2017, stepped down to become a health and physical education teacher at Munster's Wilbur Wright Middle School.
Dimos said Griffith is taking applications for the football coach position, but declined to comment further.
Dimos had been the head boys basketball coach at Gavit, as well as the Gladiators' boys and girls cross country and track coach.
In four seasons leading the boys basketball program he compiled a 24-69 record. His first season, 2015-16, was the most successful as the Gladiators went 8-15.
Prior to becoming head coach, Dimos has been a boys basketball varsity assistant and junior varsity coach in the program since 2007.
The new athletic director said he's excited to work with students from the ground up and hopes to reintroduce the grade-level intramural programs he played in as a young student in Griffith.
"I'm elated," Dimos said. "This is my home. This is my community."