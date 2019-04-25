Searching for a new athletic director, Valparaiso High School turned to a familiar face. The Vikings have hired Griffith athletic director Stacy Adams, the former Valparaiso University football coach.
Adams was approved as the Vikings' new athletic director on April 18 and will start July 1. Current athletic director Herb Hofer will move to an assistant role.
Adams cited increased convenience for his family and Valparaiso's surging programs as reasons he accepted the job. Valparaiso won the Duneland Athletic Conference in football and boys basketball this season and has invested in infrastructure such as a new pool. Adams' wife, Donna, works in the district, and his son attends middle school in Valparaiso.
Adams arrived at Griffith in 2015 after serving as athletic director for one year at South Bend Washington. Before that, he was the head football coach at E.C. Central following a five-season stint leading the Valparaiso Crusaders. Adams posted a record of 15-40 as Valparaiso's head coach from 2005-09. He had been on staff as an assistant since 1991.
Griffith superintendent Michele Riise said the Panthers' opening has been posted and that the school will form a committee to oversee the hiring process. Riise said the composition of the committee hadn't been decided as of Tuesday.
Hofer said he felt he couldn't do the best job possible while still balancing his home life after nearly seven years in the lead role. Hofer has two sons, John and Matt, who are currently in school. John Hofer is a 6-foot-6, 300-pound junior-to-be who could feature prominently for the Vikings' football team over the next two seasons, while Matt Hofer attends Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
“It was a hard decision, but my family is what's the most important thing," Hofer said.
A committee of five that included Hofer, Valparaiso principal Veronica Tobon and multiple coaches oversaw the search, and Tobon said she ultimately made the recommendation to the school board to hire Adams. Hofer said that he is excited to work alongside a “high quality,” established athletic director like Adams, while Adams said he's familiar with Hofer from his tenure coaching the Crusaders.
In an ironic twist, the Vikings and Panthers will meet in football on Aug. 30 at Griffith. Adams called Griffith "an amazing place to work and a great community" but will find himself on the opposite sideline.
"That's gonna tear me up," Adams said. "To know the staff and kids on the team, that's tough."