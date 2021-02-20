Chesterton wins fifth straight DAC title; Mia Pak wins all-around

Valpo finished with its highest team score of the season.

“Second is great,” Valpo coach Lorie Cook said. “This is extremely competitive. We have a few things that we know we can do better and usually do. Hats off to Chesterton for coming through and winning the meet. We’re in another battle next week.”

Lake Central coach Karen Barcelli said her team actually had pretty good beam rotations this year.

“Obviously their nerves came out,” Barcelli said. “They knew they were in position to win the meet, and they let it get to them. This team actually usually overcomes that. I think they were just all in that really nervous mindset before they even went to the event. That's not a normal thing for them.”

Chesterton’s Caitlyn Cook was hobbled by an ankle injury, but she came through with a 37.40 to finish third in the all-around.

“I didn’t even think I was going to be able to compete, so I was actually surprised by my all-around score,” she said.

Caitlyn Cook said winning DAC will boost the team's confidence.

“We know what we’re capable of,” she said.

Chesterton coach Christy Dzierba said her team has done well on beam all season.