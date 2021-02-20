Chesterton wins fifth straight DAC title; Mia Pak wins all-around

CHESTERTON — Mia Pak and the Chesterton Trojans knew what they had to do on the final rotation at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet on Saturday in their own building.
The four-time defending DAC champ Chesterton trailed Lake Central 84.025-83.90, while Valparaiso was third with 83.30 after three rotations. Chesterton and LC each had to finish on beam, while Valpo was on bars.
“That was really nerve-wracking, but beam, honestly, this year is one of our best events,” Pak said. “We knew what we had to do, so we went out and did it.”
Pak, a model of consistency all afternoon, scored a 9.725 to help the Trojans to a 28.10 total score on beam. Valpo scored a 28.35 on bars, and LC stumbled on beam with a couple falls and finished with a 25.925.
Chesterton’s strong finish gave Chesterton the title with 112.00 to runner-up Valpo’s 111.65, while Lake Central was third with 109.95
It is the fifth consecutive DAC title for the Trojans.
“Last year we went into this knowing we would win, and this year it’s a close tie between all of us so seeing our hard work pay off, it’s amazing to see,” Pak said.
Portage was fourth with 108.175, followed by Crown Point (107.40), Merrillville (104.225), LaPorte (98.55) and Michigan City (88.075).
Valpo finished with its highest team score of the season.
“Second is great,” Valpo coach Lorie Cook said. “This is extremely competitive. We have a few things that we know we can do better and usually do. Hats off to Chesterton for coming through and winning the meet. We’re in another battle next week.”
Lake Central coach Karen Barcelli said her team actually had pretty good beam rotations this year.
“Obviously their nerves came out,” Barcelli said. “They knew they were in position to win the meet, and they let it get to them. This team actually usually overcomes that. I think they were just all in that really nervous mindset before they even went to the event. That's not a normal thing for them.”
Chesterton’s Caitlyn Cook was hobbled by an ankle injury, but she came through with a 37.40 to finish third in the all-around.
“I didn’t even think I was going to be able to compete, so I was actually surprised by my all-around score,” she said.
Caitlyn Cook said winning DAC will boost the team's confidence.
“We know what we’re capable of,” she said.
Chesterton coach Christy Dzierba said her team has done well on beam all season.
“It has usually been our nemesis, but this year we’re hitting it pretty good,” she said.
Pak also won the vault with a 9.9, bars with a 9.825 and tied for second on floor with Valpo’s Sabrina Falk with a 9.575.
“She’s awesome,” Dzierba said. “My goal is to get her a 10 on vault. That’s her second 9.9 of the season. She’s solid.”
Gabi Grisafi led Valpo with a 37.875 in the all-around which was good for second overall.
“It’s not her best, but it’s pretty awesome,” Cook said. “We’re very proud of her and what she has done. She’s improved her skills on every event and is usually consistent.”
Valpo was the last team besides Chesterton to win the DAC, taking the title in 2016.
“It’s the best conference in the state, and it has been for 30 years,” Lorie Cook said.
Lake Central, Chesterton and Valpo were 1-2-3 in the state coaches poll with Crown Point fifth and Portage ninth, and they all will compete in the Chesterton Sectional along with four more teams next Saturday.