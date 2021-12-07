Club gymnast Makenna King signs with Western Michigan

UNION MILLS — Makenna King had a goal of competing in gymnastics in college.
So after a sophomore season during which she finished second in the all-around for South Central at the IHSAA state meet, she had to make the tough decision.
King, now a senior, opted to compete in the club gymnastics circuit for a team in Illinois, and the decision paid off well. King earned a gymnastics scholarship to Western Michigan.
“High school gymnastics is kind of ranked at a Level 9 base,” she said. “That's about the highest as it goes. And then if you want to even be looked at for college, you need to be about a Level 10. I had to take it to the next level.”
King, who signed with WMU on Nov. 14, competed for Phenom Gymnastics out of Oswego, Illinois, and she was an Illinois state champion Level 10 on the beam with a 9.3 score this past spring. She also finished eighth in the five-state regional in Ohio and qualified for the nationals.
King is competing again this season with Phenom Gymnastics and spends three to five days a week working out with the team in Illinois. She practices two days a week for Indiana Elite in Hobart under the tutelage of Lisa Whipps. Her goal is to get back to the nationals.
“I’m super excited for the upcoming season, and then we’ll see what happens,” King said.
Her season begins Dec. 18, and the national meet is in mid-May.
Whipps said it was a natural progression for King to compete at the club level, and the ultimate goal was to participate in the sport at the collegiate level.
“McKenna did do the two years of high school (gymnastics),” Whipps said. “I wanted her to do that as a learning (experience). She is a great athlete.”
Whipps said King didn’t start competitive gymnastics until she was 10, which is late for most gymnasts.
“She learned everything that she has done from 10 to 17 years old, where other kids start much earlier in the sport,” she said. “So I felt like she needed as many opportunities as I could give her, as much competition as I could give her, which has helped her.”
Whipps said King learned how to deal with the pressure, competing at the high school level. King won the sectional as a freshman but failed to qualify for state.
“I asked her one day, ‘Why is there so much pressure when you're competing Level 9 everywhere?’" Whipps said. "‘Because when I walk into a gym in high school gymnastics, everybody expects me to win.’ She said the process of winning and having to win every time got to (her). So I was like, ‘Well, we're gonna do it again next year.’”
King came back strong, was much more confident and had the tremendous sophomore season, finishing second at the state meet.
King also played softball for the Satellites her first two years, and she gave it all up to concentrate on gymnastics. She’ll compete in the vault and floor exercise for the Broncos next season. Those are her strengths.
“She does a double layout on floor which is a double flip in the air with her body completely straight up,” Whipps said. “You see Olympians do that skill. Makenna does that skill. She's an incredibly strong tumbler. She's an incredibly strong vaulter.”
King also considered Utah State, Iowa, Central Michigan and Ball State before deciding on WMU.
“When I visited there, it felt like home,” she said. “It didn't feel like I was visiting the school. I was already a part of it. And I love the coaches and I love the atmosphere.”
King said she’ll treasure the memories she made competing at the high school level for South Central and the camaraderie among Region gymnasts.
“I miss it so much,” she said. “I wish I could do it all.”