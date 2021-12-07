Club gymnast Makenna King signs with Western Michigan

UNION MILLS — Makenna King had a goal of competing in gymnastics in college.

So after a sophomore season during which she finished second in the all-around for South Central at the IHSAA state meet, she had to make the tough decision.

King, now a senior, opted to compete in the club gymnastics circuit for a team in Illinois, and the decision paid off well. King earned a gymnastics scholarship to Western Michigan.

“High school gymnastics is kind of ranked at a Level 9 base,” she said. “That's about the highest as it goes. And then if you want to even be looked at for college, you need to be about a Level 10. I had to take it to the next level.”

King, who signed with WMU on Nov. 14, competed for Phenom Gymnastics out of Oswego, Illinois, and she was an Illinois state champion Level 10 on the beam with a 9.3 score this past spring. She also finished eighth in the five-state regional in Ohio and qualified for the nationals.

King is competing again this season with Phenom Gymnastics and spends three to five days a week working out with the team in Illinois. She practices two days a week for Indiana Elite in Hobart under the tutelage of Lisa Whipps. Her goal is to get back to the nationals.