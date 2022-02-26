Crown Point clinches first gymnastics sectional championship

CHESTERTON — Crown Point had come close a couple times and on Saturday finally pushed through for its first gymnastics sectional championship.

Crown Point’s perfect season continued with a score of 113.3 to edge defending champion Valparaiso’s 113.0. Lake Central was third with a 110.15.

“Amazing,” said Crown Point’s Makayla Neal, who won the all-around with a 38.40. “I’m super proud. I was just doing my job.”

Crown Point coach Ami Pysh was ecstatic with what her team did to take home the trophy.

“It’s a big deal,” she said. “It's a really big deal. Crown Point has never won sectionals, even back when I was a high school gymnast for Crown Point. It was a different sectional because there were more teams. But we never won it back then in the 80s and 90s, and we haven't won it so far since I've been the coach. I've been the coach for 21 years, so this is a big deal. It's been a great year.”

Crown Point went 13-0 in dual meets and won two invitationals as well as the Duneland Athletic Conference crown. The Bulldogs placed third in the sectional in 2016 and were runner-ups in 2005.

Crown Point trailed Valpo 85-84.975 after three rotations, and then scored a 28.45 on bars, while Valpo scored 28.00 on vault.

Sophomore Elly Kiran was the final gymnast on bars for Crown Point, and she stuck her routine for a 9.55. The rest of the team rushed onto the mat to surround her. They sensed the elusive title was finally in their grasp.

“Going into it I was nervous, but after that I was like, ‘Yeah,’” she said. “I stuck it, and I was really happy. … At first I didn’t realize I stuck it. It took me a second, and then I realized it and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”

Pysh said she was glad to see Kiran stick the routine after struggling on it at the DAC meet.

“All of them have just carried each other throughout the season in such a positive way — all 14 of the kids,” Pysh said. “It's just an amazing experience. I've never been through anything like this before to have such a cohesive, talented group together all at one time.”

Neal also won the vault and finished second on floor and beam, while Kiran was third on vault, fourth on bars and sixth in the all around for Crown Point. Alayna Lockhart tied for seventh on floor and was 11th on vault, Charlotte Annes tied for eighth on beam and Lillian Stoelb was 10th on bars.

“It was hard work in practice, and I feel like all our hard work is paying off and it feels really good,” Kiran said.

The top three teams and the top six individuals in each event advance to next Saturday’s Valparaiso Regional. Individuals advancing were Chesterton’s Caitlyn Cook (all around and Natalie Jones (beam), Wheeler’s Sarah Mella (floor, vault, bars) and Portage’s Payton Peele (vault, beam).

Gabbi Grisafi was second in the all-around with a 38.20 to pace Valparaiso. She won bars and took second on the vault.

“I think we did a great job, and the team really did good,” she said. “I think we can really improve on some things. We just have to go back in the gym and work as hard as we can.”

Valparaiso coach Becky Juergens said her team did a great job.

“They stayed together as a team and performed very well,” she said. “Crown Point performed very well also. So we’re excited to be going to regionals as a team and excited to see Crown Point again and Lake Central and see what happens next week.”

Cloe Amanatidis won floor and finished fourth in the all-around to lead Lake Central.

