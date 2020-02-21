GIRLS GYMNASTICS NOTES: Pak is back at full strength for Chesterton

Mia Pak put together a performance at last season’s state meet that would be the envy of nearly every gymnast in the state.

Still, Pak couldn’t help but feel that she still had left to give. The Chesterton junior won state titles last year as a sophomore in the vault (9.700) and bars (9.600), but a back injury kept her out of beam and floor exercise. Pak competed in all-around at state as a freshman, finishing in sixth place.

“Last year was hard for me,” Pak said. “I did whatever I could to help the team and I cheered (my teammates) on.”

Pak attacked physical therapy in the offseason with the same tenacity that she uses as a gymnast. Working through a bulging disc in her lower back, Pak persevered and came back stronger this season. According to Chesterton coach Dawn Matthys, Pak has been dominant as an all-around gymnast this year. She capped off Chesterton’s undefeated regular season with a 37.85 on Wednesday night to help lead the Trojans past Portage. Now Pak will shift her focus to Saturday’s Duneland Athletic Conference Meet and then the postseason.

“Mia is powerful and dynamic,” Matthys said. “Sometimes we need to hold back that power in order to make things a little cleaner. She has a strong personal drive. She doesn’t like to lose.”