Girls Gymnastics notes: Portage reloads after state finals appearance

Portage coach Mackenzie Barcelli knew the Indians would have to reload after losing a pair of talented seniors following a fourth-place finish in last season’s state finals.

While losing Sydney Ruiz and Michaella Drake to graduation was a tough blow, Barcelli has been thrilled with the contributions of her younger gymnasts this season.

Freshmen Shelby Conrad and Payton Peele are two of the notable newcomers that have lifted the Indians to a 3-2 start in the Duneland Athletic Conference. Both freshmen shined in Wednesday’s meet against Merrillville, with Conrad posting a season-high score in the beam and Peele doing the same in the all-around competition.

“The hardest part has been really instilling confidence in the freshmen,” Barcelli said. “Shelby has just a beautiful beam and that is some of the hardest skills in high school gymnastics. I fully expect her to be on the podium. Payton is a very elegant gymnast to watch. Her leaps and jumps are outstanding.

The newcomers are following in the footsteps of star junior Bobbie Russell, who finished fifth in the all-around at state last year. Russell won the all-around competition against Merrillville on Wednesday and is proving to be a mentor for her younger teammates.