Girls Gymnastics notes: Portage reloads after state finals appearance

Portage coach Mackenzie Barcelli knew the Indians would have to reload after losing a pair of talented seniors following a fourth-place finish in last season’s state finals.
While losing Sydney Ruiz and Michaella Drake to graduation was a tough blow, Barcelli has been thrilled with the contributions of her younger gymnasts this season.
Freshmen Shelby Conrad and Payton Peele are two of the notable newcomers that have lifted the Indians to a 3-2 start in the Duneland Athletic Conference. Both freshmen shined in Wednesday’s meet against Merrillville, with Conrad posting a season-high score in the beam and Peele doing the same in the all-around competition.
“The hardest part has been really instilling confidence in the freshmen,” Barcelli said. “Shelby has just a beautiful beam and that is some of the hardest skills in high school gymnastics. I fully expect her to be on the podium. Payton is a very elegant gymnast to watch. Her leaps and jumps are outstanding."
The newcomers are following in the footsteps of star junior Bobbie Russell, who finished fifth in the all-around at state last year. Russell won the all-around competition against Merrillville on Wednesday and is proving to be a mentor for her younger teammates.
“It’s different watching someone compete that has been there before like Bobbie has,” Barcelli said. “The goal for any team is to always make it to the (state) meet. We want to keep the scores rising for the rest of the season and see what the potential of our team could be. The goal is still finishing in the top three at sectionals. We aren’t out of the competition at all.”
Chesterton holds off Valpo
Chesterton continued its dominance of gymnastics in Northwest Indiana by holding off Valparaiso on Tuesday night in a battle of the two top teams in the state.
The two-time defending state champions posted a score of 114.325 against the Vikings, a score that sits as the best in the state this season. Valparaiso delivered big marks, as well, finishing with a score of 113.025 in the DAC dual.
Mia Pak and Sophie Hunzelman each won two individual events with Pak winning the vault and bars and Hunzelman earning top honors in the beam and floor. Hunzelman's score of 9.825 in the beam was the top individual score of the dual.
Pak won the all-around competition with a score of 38.625, while Valparaiso's Lexy Malamatos took second place with 37.925. The two teams will meet once again at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet on Feb. 22.
Injuries not slowing LC
Maddie Bugg burst on the scene last season as the Lake Central gymnast finished sixth in the all-around competition at the state finals. The junior has been battling injury for part of the season, but she is beginning to hit her stride.
Bugg finished fifth in all-around against Valparaiso last week while notching a 9.35 in the floor and a 9.275 in the vault, which was good for third place at the meet. Finally getting healthy, Lake Central coach Karen Barcelli has big aspirations for Bugg going forward.
“She’s come back strong and she hasn’t lost any of her skills,” Barcelli said. “She’s even tried to implement a new bar skill. She’s been a bit lighter in some of the meets, but she’s getting back.
Bugg isn’t the only Lake Central gymnast dealing with the injury bug. Sophomore transfer Sarah Mella has been slowed so far this season, but Barcelli can’t wait to see newcomer once she’s fully up to speed.
“Sarah is a solid all-arounder and she’s been a great asset to the team this season,” Barcelli said. “Despite the injury, she’s already made a mark. We haven’t really fully unleashed her yet, so I’m excited to see that happen.”
As Bugg and Mella get back into form, Lake Central is still led by sophomore Cloe Amanatidis. Amanatidis led the Indians in vault (9.3), bars (9.4) and floor (9.525) against Valparaiso while winning the all-around with a score of 37.25.
“Cloe has been paying more attention to detail this season,” Barcelli said. “She already has the skills. Now she just needs to make it perfect.”