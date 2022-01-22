Makayla Neal pacing Crown Point to program records

CROWN POINT — Makayla “Mickey” Neal decided to compete for her high school team her senior year after being part of a club program the past few years because she wanted to help the Bulldogs get to the next level.

“I just really wanted to help my team out to make it to state,” Neal said.

Neal made a big statement this past Tuesday when she won the all-around with a 38.25 in a 112.70-104.35 victory over Chesterton. She also won the beam in a school record 9.75 and tied the vault mark with a 9.75. Neal shares the vault record with Lainey Kowalczyk, who placed fourth in the state in the vault in 2016.

The team score of 112.70 set a team record, besting the previous mark of 112.55 set in 2016.

“We broke some records,” said Neal, who added it was “amazing” to beat a team the caliber of Chesterton, a six-time state champion.

“I just like being around my teammates, having that team atmosphere,” she said.

Crown Point coach Ami Pysh said Neal is a high-level gymnast and a welcome addition to the Bulldogs. Neal competed in club competition for GTC Gymnastics in Valparaiso and then took some time off.