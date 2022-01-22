Makayla Neal pacing Crown Point to program records

CROWN POINT — Makayla “Mickey” Neal decided to compete for her high school team her senior year after being part of a club program the past few years because she wanted to help the Bulldogs get to the next level.
“I just really wanted to help my team out to make it to state,” Neal said.
Neal made a big statement this past Tuesday when she won the all-around with a 38.25 in a 112.70-104.35 victory over Chesterton. She also won the beam in a school record 9.75 and tied the vault mark with a 9.75. Neal shares the vault record with Lainey Kowalczyk, who placed fourth in the state in the vault in 2016.
The team score of 112.70 set a team record, besting the previous mark of 112.55 set in 2016.
“We broke some records,” said Neal, who added it was “amazing” to beat a team the caliber of Chesterton, a six-time state champion.
“I just like being around my teammates, having that team atmosphere,” she said.
Crown Point coach Ami Pysh said Neal is a high-level gymnast and a welcome addition to the Bulldogs. Neal competed in club competition for GTC Gymnastics in Valparaiso and then took some time off.
“She had a little bit of a break and time to reflect on her gymnastics and where she wanted to be,” Pysh said. “And then, luckily for us, she decided to go ahead and give high school a go one year, because she's a senior. I only get her for one year, but she's just such a great contribution. Because number one, she is super talented.
“She's just very confident and she's a great character builder for the other kids, too. She's someone to look up to, and she is one of those kids who's not out there for herself. She's equally as eager to see everyone else do well.”
Neal said the vault and beam are her strongest events.
“I really like vault because it’s pretty easy,” she said. “All you really have to do is run and flip. … Honestly, the best part of (beam) is getting off after you hit your routine.”
It’s become muscle memory for Neal, who’s been doing gymnastics for 15 years, and gives a lot of credit to her club coach Sarah Vega at GTC.
“She really helped me build my confidence,” Neal said.
Also in the win over Chesterton, Elly Kiran won the bars (9.3), floor (9.65), was second in vault with a 9.7 and was second in the all-around with a 36.95. Junior Charlotte Annes was second on beam and Lilly Stoelb was third on bars.
Pysh said she has her best team since 2016 and a deep one with 16 gymnasts. She said area club programs like GTC, Indiana Elite in Hobart and Midwest in Dyer are making a difference.
“I give credit to a lot of the area coaches from clubs that they share well and luckily we've gotten an opportunity to have a few of the club gymnasts and it just all kind of came together one year for me,” she said. “ All these club kids finally decided to kind of merge together. Then also I have quite a few standouts that have always just been with us at Crown Point because I have a smaller competitive club that I’ve run for 15 or more years now. So it's kind of just a mix of talent all kind of converging together.”
Neal said it would be a big accomplishment to help Crown Point qualify for the state meet as a team for the first time since 2016.
“I feel like it's going to take all of us giving 100% effort and being really focused and helping each other out,” she said.