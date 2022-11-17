Marisa Fisher's sacrifice, community's support help Valpo gymnast earn Division I commitment

VALPARAISO — Marisa Fisher has dreamed of competing at the highest level of college gymnastics for years now. Last week she made that dream a reality, signing her national letter of intent to head to Minnesota.

Pretty much every college athlete can say he or she made sacrifices to get where they are — especially at the Big Ten level — but perhaps no one can say they sacrificed as much time and energy to their craft as Fisher.

Fisher, a Valparaiso native, started doing gymnastics as a 6-year-old. It quickly became evident that she was going to be pretty good. By seventh grade, she had reached Level 8. Needing a higher level of training, Fisher headed across the border to Illinois.

The new, rigorous training schedule meant that Fisher would have to leave school early in order to make it to practice on time.

The administration and teachers in Valparaiso didn’t bat an eye.

“They realized I was more advanced in gymnastics than anyone in the area and that the chances of me becoming a collegiate gymnast were pretty high,” Fisher said. “They didn’t want to hold me back. They were super helpful letting me leave early and even giving me the books.”

So, she would leave school an hour early to make the trek out and train. On the lengthy car rides she would work to get her homework done before the four-hour practice sessions.

With Fisher working on her school work in the car, it was her mother, Claudia Traficante-Fisher, who was tasked with shepherding her to and from practice each day.

By Fisher’s freshman year she had started working out at Phenom Gymnastics in far west suburban Oswego. By that point Fisher knew she wanted to compete in either the SEC or Big Ten — two of the premier conferences for college gymnastics. So, she started sending emails to coaches, knowing they weren’t able to respond per NCAA rules, but wanting to get herself on their radars.

The work others have put into contributing to making Fisher’s college gymnastics dream a reality isn’t something she takes lightly. She’s quick to recognize the effort of her mom and her teachers and school administrators in making sure she was given the best opportunity possible.

That’s why she was also eager to highlight the work that Gymnastics at the Courts has done to help her.

“They have been super amazing,” Fisher said, “and they would let me train there on days that I couldn’t get to my gym. ... If I can’t make it to my gym, they let me train with their girls and just do my own gym assignment.

“It was really nice having the local community supporting me. Not only the schools but also the Courts and Sarah (Vega), their head coach. She let me come in and not everyone would have been willing to do that. She welcomed me in with such open arms.”

When it came time to go on college visits, Minnesota was the first school Fisher visited.

“Walking into the university, I didn’t know what to expect,” Fisher said, “but I just loved it. I loved the university. I loved how homey it felt and everybody was so nice. It set the bar high and I was able to compare all my other visits to it. I loved all the other schools in the SEC, but I still knew I loved Minnesota the best.”

After spending upwards of four hours in a car each day for the past six years, Fisher is confident that she’ll adjust just fine to the time management needed to be a Division I college athlete. After all, she’ll be graduating from Valparaiso with academic honors.

“I think the thing I’m most excited about in college other than the amazing team, coaches and environment is just having time,” Fisher said. “Right now I spend about four hours in the car. So that’s four hours that I’ll be getting back, that I can put into studying not in the car on a computer. I can study in an actual chair.”