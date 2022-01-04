Molly Dreher is the quiet, strong leader for Valparaiso gymnastics

VALPARAISO — Junior Molly Dreher is part of a reason defending state champion Valparaiso should have a seamless transition into this season.

The Vikings won their 13th state title in former coach Lorie Cook’s final season. New coach Becky Juergens, a longtime assistant, takes over the reins. The talented Dreher said the team went into last year’s state meet focused.

“We all believed in each other and just worked hard that week and went in there and just did what we could, and everything happened to work out in our favor,” she said. ”Everyone was just there and supporting everyone else which really helped all the competitors and helped it happen.”

Dreher is back to improve on her 12th-place finish in the all-around at state where she also placed eighth in balance beam with a 9.325. Also back are junior Gabi Grisafi, who was seventh in the all-around at state, and sophomore Chloe Ochman.

“Everyone supports everyone else and is there for everyone else and cheers them on,” Dreher said. “It just helps everyone be the best they can be.”

Juergens said Dreher’s work ethic is one of her strengths.