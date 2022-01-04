Molly Dreher is the quiet, strong leader for Valparaiso gymnastics

VALPARAISO — Junior Molly Dreher is part of a reason defending state champion Valparaiso should have a seamless transition into this season.
The Vikings won their 13th state title in former coach Lorie Cook’s final season. New coach Becky Juergens, a longtime assistant, takes over the reins. The talented Dreher said the team went into last year’s state meet focused.
“We all believed in each other and just worked hard that week and went in there and just did what we could, and everything happened to work out in our favor,” she said. ”Everyone was just there and supporting everyone else which really helped all the competitors and helped it happen.”
Dreher is back to improve on her 12th-place finish in the all-around at state where she also placed eighth in balance beam with a 9.325. Also back are junior Gabi Grisafi, who was seventh in the all-around at state, and sophomore Chloe Ochman.
“Everyone supports everyone else and is there for everyone else and cheers them on,” Dreher said. “It just helps everyone be the best they can be.”
Juergens said Dreher’s work ethic is one of her strengths.
“She's a quiet but strong leader,” she said. “So that's very important for any team, no matter what the sport. But gymnastics is definitely a sport of difficult practices and having to sometimes step out of your box as far as what you're able to do. Molly is definitely a great leader in the gym, as is Gabi Grisafi.”
Juergens added that Dreher is a strong all-around gymnast.
“She’s working hard to continue to be able to do that and be a strong gymnast again in all areas,” she said. “We try pretty hard to help our girls no matter what level they are, whether they're scoring first for us or last. We want them to attempt to be all-arounders and attempt to work hard on every event and gain skills on every event, even if they will count for us as far as a final team score. That, hopefully, is one of the strengths of our program.”
Dreher began doing gymnastics when she was 3 years old and started competing when she was 6 or 7 for Indiana Elite. Floor exercise is her favorite event but said she’s gaining confidence on beam.
“I used to not like competing on the beam because it’s a four-inch piece of wood that is not easy to flip on,” she said. “But just with practices and doing repetitions, it’s like doing one more routine like the millions I’ve done in practices before.”
Dreher said it was rewarding to finish last season with the state title.
“It was just kind of a relief, considering just everything like with COVID, and it’s still kind of now, but just getting through all that and everything was very exciting,” she said.
Dreher thanks all the coaches she’s had through club and high school for the success she’s having. She said the team goal is to win state again.
“I just want to help my team do as well as they can,” she said.