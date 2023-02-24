It’s been an amazing experience for Munster senior Mikayla Southwell as she continues on a journey to help make the Mustangs relevant again in gymnastics in the Region.

Southwell and her two teammates will be competing in the Valparaiso sectional on Saturday, the most competitive field in all of Indiana. Region teams have won nine of the past 10 state titles.

“Last year that sectional was crazy,” said Southwell, who finished 24th in the all around in 2022. “There were so many talented girls there. The whole gym, it was at Chesterton, and oh my goodness, you look one way and there’s one gymnast doing a Yurchenko, and you look the other way, she’s doing a double backflip off the bars.”

Munster will be competing as individuals for the second year in a row, and is in its third season with a team after not fielding one for a few decades.

Munster coach David Southwell, Mikayla’s dad, has seen the banner in Munster’s gym, honoring the state runner-up team from the 1976, and he’s proud to have his team competing in the sectional again.

In addition to Mikayla, senior Jenna Skipper and sophomore Giovanna Ferrante comprise the Munster team, which actually holds its practices at the Indiana Elite Gymnastics gym in Schererville.

“If we’ve done anything great, it’s we’ve shown some of the people in town and at the school that this is a viable entity,” David Southwell said. “If your girls want to compete in high school gymnastics, yeah, they can do it, and this is how to do it.”

David Southwell said he took Mikayla and Skipper when they were in junior high to watch then-defending state champ Chesterton compete at Lake Central. It was the impetus to get the program started at Munster.

“It was electric,” he said. “The skill level was off the charts and the crowd was energized and amped. It just showed how fun high school gymnastics was.”

Mikayla, who’s been doing gymnastics for 11 years, said competing gives her a sense of accomplishment.

“A lot of it is self driven,” she said. “Of course, there’s coaches who helped you get to that point where you're going to kind of push yourself, but in the end it’s more of you and yourself. You have to push yourself to do new skills and prepare for meets, … because ultimately your coach can only take you so far. It’s kind of up to you to do those skills and not be scared of them.”

Southwell said her routines are mostly the same as last year, and she’ll be happy if she can get through the meet and do a little better. The top six individuals in each event and the top three teams qualify for the Valparaiso regional the following Saturday.

“If I actually did make it that far, I would probably be in tears,” Southwell said. “That would be amazing, but there are so many girls that have so much talent. I’ve been up against Valparaiso, their team is so good this year. Lake Central, they have some really good girls over there.

“Crown Point, I know they won (state) last year, so I’ve competed against them in duals and invitationals and they are amazing. So, I’m happy I get a chance to compete with them.”

Mikayla gives much credit to her improving as a competitor to Alyssa Covarrubias, Munster’s assistant coach the past two years. Covarrubias wasn’t able to coach this year, but Mikayla said she’s still been supportive.

“She was a role model to me,” she said. “I looked up to her and she never gave up on me.”

Crown Point is the defending sectional champ and the meet starts at noon. Valparaiso won the Duneland Athletic Conference meet this past Saturday with a 112.175, while CP was second with a 109.875 and Portage third with a 106.725.

David Southwell said Indiana Elite can be a feeder system for the Munster program moving forward. When Mikayla is not competing, she’s coaching the young gymnasts at Indiana Elite.

“The younger girls see that Mikayla is a high school gymnast at Munster,” he said. “... One of them told me, ‘I want to be a Munster High School gymnast like Mikayla.' It was so great to hear this because I’ve been working so hard to establish this, so now we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

PHOTOS: 2022 state gymnastics meet 031322-spt-ggy-state_1.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_2.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_3.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_4.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_5.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_6.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_7.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_8.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_9.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_10.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_11.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_12.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_13.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_14.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_15.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_16.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_17.jpg 031322-spt-ggy-state_18.jpg Gallery