Region gymnastics teams head back to state, where they have been dominant

Crown Point, Lake Central and Valparaiso are primed for Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals at Worthen Arena in Muncie, and it’s familiar surroundings for Region teams.

Region teams have won five straight state titles and 12 of the past 14. In addition, Northwest Indiana teams have won 24 of the 50 state championships with 17 runner-up finishes and have gone 1-2 five times. Gymnasts have won 84 individual titles, including 16 all-around champions.

“Part of it is, since the programs up here ... started getting stronger, years and years ago,” Valparaiso coach Becky Juergens said, “it became more and more competitive in this area. And because it's competitive in this area, that helps build all these teams because you don't go to a meet and not have a competitive meet.

“And you're just not going to be able to get off easy because there's just too many good teams in this area. So it's been building around each other, and I think we all make each other stronger and it's awesome to have.”

This is also the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a civil rights law that prohibited sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives funding from the federal government. It paved the way for girls' high school and collegiate women’s athletics. It opened the door for sports like gymnastics to thrive.

“It helped every sport,” Juergens said. “I’m from a family of five, and my older sisters, there were not sports for them. Actually I shouldn't say there weren't sports. They were in sports, but my oldest sister was a competitive swimmer, but it was through a club. There was nothing for high schools. There was G.A.A. (Girls Athletic Association). … I benefited (from Title IX) because I was the first in the lineup of kids in my family who was able to be a three-sport varsity athlete when I went to school because they finally had girls sports.”

The first IHSAA-sanctioned girls gymnastics state finals was held in the 1972-73 season, which makes Saturday’s event the 50th state championship.

Gymnastics has become so competitive that some gymnasts in recent years have opted to compete for a club rather than for their high school teams. It might also account for schools in the Indianapolis area that have discontinued the sport. Perry Meridian, a longtime host of the state finals, no longer has a program.

Club gymnastics has probably helped more Region teams than it has hurt. Clubs have helped develop talent at the youth levels. Crown Point coach Ami Pysh welcomed three former club gymnasts to her high school team this season, including Makayla Neal, who took second in the all-around at the regional.

Neal, a senior, said it was an easy decision to compete for the Bulldogs this season.

“For the most part I was done with club,” said Neal, who admitted she was burned out from the intense competition. “That’s kind of how it was.”

Neal said she was glad Pysh talked her into competing this year for Crown Point and was able help the Bulldogs reach the state finals.

“I’m really excited for it,” she said.

In addition, sophomore Elly Kiran decided to compete for Crown Point instead of club as well as freshman Madelyn Martell.

Pysh said it was perfect timing for the Bulldogs.

“It’s kind of a culmination of a lot of good things happening all at one time for Crown Point gymnastics,” she said. “Mickey (Neal) had taken a break from club gymnastics. They put in a lot of hours since they were very young girls, and I think that this summer was her longest break she's ever had. She had some time to kind of take a step back and figure out what she wanted to do with gymnastics for the future and her senior year. … She was comfortable enough to take the plunge.”

Kiran wasn’t able to compete as a freshman, as she was recovering from hip and shoulder surgeries.

“I was trying to give my body a break going into this year,” she said. “I didn't even know when I'd be able to compete because I had to get my skills back in a month. I still didn't even know if I would be able to compete this year, but I ended up getting my skills back really fast. So this year, I was going to try and give my body a break by trying high school (gymnastics) and so far I'm really liking it, and it's just a cool experience.”

It helped that Kiran’s older sister, Carly, competed for Crown Point, and she’s thrilled to be able to compete at the state finals.

“I feel like it’s really given me a break, not as many hours training in the gym and I got to meet a lot of new girls and make new friends,” she said.

Juergens said Valpo has had some gymnasts that have done both club and high school gymnastics.

“It just depends on the level that they are and what their goal is to club,” she said. “It also depends on the team that they're with because sometimes the state competition for their level might line up okay with doing high school and sometimes it might not.

“They just have to get qualified before the season starts or get exemptions to be able to do meets to get qualified. They are allowed to do that though.”

Valpo is the defending state champion, while Crown Point and Lake Central will be looking to win state championships for the first time.

The Vikings will be taking the momentum from the regional title into the state finals. They have three experienced gymnasts in Gabi Grisafi, Molly Dreher and Chloe Ochman.

“We're confident but we're also respectful of the fact that there will be a lot of strong teams down there,” Juergens said.

Valpo had the best score in the state in the regional with a 113.30, while Homestead, state runner-up a year ago, posted a 112.80, just ahead of Crown Point’s 112.70. Columbus North scored a 110.20 to win the Franklin Central Regional. Lake Central scored a 109.85 at Valpo.

“Columbus North is scoring high,” Juergens said. “Lake Central, of course, is right there in the mix, so there's going to be a lot of strong teams at the state meet and it's a race. Everybody starts at zero.”

Crown Point placed fourth in 2016, its last trip to the state finals.

“We’ve been working hard and having a great time,” Pysh said. “Mickey and Elly aren’t the only ones with smiles on their faces every day. We're all kind of pinching ourselves every day just really enjoying this ride. … I told them, ‘Let’s hang on, buckle up because it's gonna be a good one.’”

