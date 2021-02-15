Region's depth to be showcased in Saturday's DAC meet

“But that’s just my opinion,” she said. “We see Valpo early in the season every year. We’ve gotten better and I’m sure they have, too.”

Chesterton (7-1) has won the DAC the past four years and has an experienced team led by talented senior Mia Pak, who scored a career-best 38.9 in the all-around last week in the win over Lake Central. It helps to have Pak at the top of the lineup.

“Yes, it does,” Dzierba said. “We have others too, and one of the new girls, Natalie Jones, who has been stepping up and has been one of the top three. Also Chloe Larson has been one of the top three and Caitlyn Cook.”

Cook scored a 37.4 in the all around in the win over Lake Central.

Dzierba said it’s hard to say who’s favored to win.

“I’d like to say we’re the favorite, but all of the top three have top-level gymnasts,” she said. “Crown Point and Portage also have top-level gymnasts, so it’s whoever is going to hit that day. Who can stay on the beam?”

Valpo (8-1) is talented as well with Gabi Grisafi, Sabrina Falk and Molly Dreher.