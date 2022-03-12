Region's gymnastics dominance continues as Crown Point wins first state title

MUNCIE — Crown Point was looking to make history in the 50th state finals that had seen Region teams win 24 of the previous 49 state meets.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the Coaches poll all year, got it done on Saturday in Worthen Arena at Ball State University to bring Crown Point its first state title in gymnastics to join five other Region teams to accomplish the feat.

Crown Point took the crown with a 111.475 to top runner-up Homestead’s 110.350.

“We did it,” Crown Point coach Ami Pysh.

“It feels really amazing,” said sophomore Elly Kiran, who finished second in the all-around. “All of our hard work is paying off. We practiced really hard this week, and it just feels really good, truly amazing. It was an amazing moment out there, and we did what we needed to do.”

Valparaiso was third with 110.075, while Lake Central placed fourth with a 108.025.

Crown Point was solid on every rotation — scoring 27.975 on vault, 27.45 on bars, 27.875 on beam and 28.175 on floor.

“It’s amazing,” Pysh said. “I thought Homestead was up there, and of course Valpo was up there and everybody else looked great. I really wasn't looking at the numbers, just kind of trying to be calm for the kids because I thought that would be best and not look at the scores and just keep them on their events and keep them strong to the end.”

Crown Point went into its final rotation, the beam once again, needing to better a score of 26.475 to win the trophy. The Bulldogs got it done led by Kiran’s 9.475 to secure the coveted title with the 27.45.

“They did amazing, and it was exciting,” Pysh said. “Once that third beam routine was up and stuck and beautiful like that, we wrapped it up.”

Kiran finished second in the all-around with a 37.675. She also tied for third in beam and was sixth in floor.

“I didn't know what to expect for today,” Kiran said. “I was like, ‘I'm just gonna go out there and do my best and whatever happens, happens,’ and I'll just leave it all out there.”

Crown Point senior Makayla Neal finished second on the vault, tied for sixth on bars and was ninth in the all-around. Charlotte Annes tied for sixth on beam.

“We just all came together, lifted each other up and we did our jobs,” Neal said.

Valparaiso finished its solid tournament run with the third place, as Gabi Grisafi finished tied for fourth in the all around with a 37.575. She was second on bars and tied for fifth in vault, while Molly Dreher tied for sixth in bars.

“I'm pretty proud but I feel like I could have done better,” Grisafi said. “You’ve got to take what you can get. I feel like we actually did pretty good. We obviously had some stumbles, and that's just a part of the sport but that's just gonna give us motivation to come back next year even stronger.”

Valpo coach Becky Juergens said she was proud of her girls.

“They did not have a perfect meet, but they came out fighting and they kept fighting all the way to the end of our competition. Then they had to sit and watch (Crown Point’s final routine) which is probably the hardest. But we got beat by two very good teams that competed very well today.”

Lake Central was led by talented senior Cloe Amanatidis who finished tied for 11th in the all-around with a 36.675. She was third on floor. Hayleigh Delgado finished tied for sixth on bars.

“It was a rough start, and they came back and battled and they looked great on their last two events,” coach Karen Barcelli said.

“I wish that I didn't fall on beam, but I'm glad that our team finished strong,” Amanatidis. “We were in eighth place going into our last event, and we finished fourth.”

Region teams have now won 25 of the 50 state championships with Valparaiso leading the way with 13, Chesterton has nine, Portage and Merrillville with two each and Hobart with one.

Add Crown Point to that list.

“It just feels really good to bring it home to the Region,” Pysh said. “And for my first time and for all of my coaching staff. We've been together for so long and just kind of enjoying the sport of gymnastics and being with kids and coaching kids and trying to make it a meaningful year for them regardless of where we wrap it up. And here we are on top.”

