Sarah Mella returns to state finals donning different leotard

Wheeler coach Christine Nevill said Mella is more comfortable at the smaller school.

“She’s in the Wheeler school district, but she went to Lake Central (last year),” Nevill said. “I believe her mom works there. It was just too big of a school system for her. She’s a little on the shy side, and that big school system was just a little bit much for her.”

But competing in gymnastics isn’t a daunting task for Mella.

“She’s extremely calm,” Nevill said. “They ask, ‘Where’s her nerve jitters?’ She doesn’t have them. If she has them, she hides them very well. I do my best to keep her calm, and she’s really easy to keep calm.”

So what’s been Mella’s key to success?

“Sarah is a very hard worker,” Nevill said. “Sarah goes to a private club, Indiana Elite Gymnastics, so that’s really who I give all the credit for Sarah. Sarah is one of my sister’s gymnasts, and we’ve always worked together as a team. She trains the kids, and when they have individuals I’ll step in and go in and coach them a little bit in their gym to get to know the child. I help them get through their high school meets.”

Nevill says she has a good rapport with Mella.