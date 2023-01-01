 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GYMNASTICS

Scouting girls gymnastics for the 2023 season

Molly Dreher, Valparaiso

Valparaiso's Molly Dreher dismounts from the balance beam at the Chesterton Sectional last season.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Here’s a look at the top teams and gymnasts for the 2023 gymnastics season.

5 teams to watch

Crown Point — The defending state champion Bulldogs return a solid nucleus of seniors Isabel Maunes and Charlotte Annes and juniors Elly Kiran and Alana Lockhart and sophomore Leah Fenner. Kiran finished second in the all around at the state finals. Half of coach Ami Pysh’s squad of 10 gymnasts competed in at least one event at state a year ago.

Valparaiso — The Vikings, who won the regional and placed third in the state meet, have a talented duo at the top in seniors Gabbi Grisafi and Molly Dreher. Grisafi tied for fourth in the all around in the state meet this past season. Coach Becky Juergens said she has a lot of girls with potential on this year’s team of 11 gymnasts.

Lake Central — Veteran coach Karen Barcelli welcomes back a deep team with 14 gymnasts, including some promising freshmen. Lake Central took fourth in the state meet and returns talented senior Haleigh Delgado and junior Amanda Todd. Senior Sydney Black and freshman Gabby Robbins show promise.

Portage — Coach Mackenzie Barcelli said the ultimate goal is to get the team to the state meet for the first time since 2019. Portage has qualified individuals to the state the past three seasons, and seniors Wrigley Barcelli, Shelby Conrad and Peyton Peele have all qualified in the past. Junior Maggie Underwood will also be a top scorer for the Indians.

Merrillville — Coach Diane Roberts is beginning her 50th season at the helm of the Pirates, and the veteran coach said, “This is one of my hardest working teams in all of my years as a coach.” Leading the way are senior Emilee Thomas and junior Ollie Diamond. Thomas placed 12th in the all around at sectional. Sisters Caidyn Morgan, a junior, and Corynn Morgan, a freshman, give the Pirates a solid lineup.

10 gymnasts to watch

Shelby Conrad, Sr., Portage; Haleigh Delgado Sr., Lake Central; Molly Dreher, Sr., Valparaiso; Gabbi Grisafi, Sr., Valparaiso; Natalie Jones, Sr., Chesterton; Elly Kiran, Jr., Crown Point; Alana Lockhart, Jr., Crown Point; Peyton Peele, Sr., Portage; Amanda Todd, Jr., Lake Central; Emilee Thomas, Sr., Merrillville

