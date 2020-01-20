Top Five Teams
1. Chesterton
The two-time defending state champions return a lot of firepower this season. Junior Mia Pak won state titles on vault and bars, while senior Sophia Hunzelman won beam. Losing floor champion Jordan Bush to graduation is a blow, but the Trojans have the depth to compete for another team title.
2. Lake Central
The Indians finished third in state last year and they bring back one of the top sophomores in the state in Cloe Amanatidis, as well as junior Maddie Bugg. The two underclassmen finished in the top 10 in all-around at state last year.
3. Portage
The Indians rounded out the Region's dominance at the state meet last year with a fourth-place finish. Junior Bobbie Russell placed in the top 10 in vault, beam and floor, amounting to a fifth-place finish in the all-around competition. Graduation hit Portage hard, but sophomore Jenna Cruz is an up-and-coming talent.
4. Valparaiso
The Vikings will miss the graduation loss of star Whitney McKeon, but Valparaiso has made a routine out of reloading each season. Sabrina Falk and Megan Wagonblast will shine this season along with Jade VerSchure and others.
5. Crown Point
Paige Hein took 11th place in the beam at the state finals last year and the senior will look to lead the Bulldogs once again this season. Crown Point has a solid group of contributors, including Madison Rolle, Kat Kostourous and Gianna Witte.
Gymnasts to Watch
Cloe Amanatidis, So., Lake Central
Maddie Bugg, Jr., Lake Central
Callie Feldsien, So., Washington Twp.
Paige Hein, Sr., Crown Point
Sophia Hunzelman, Sr., Chesterton
Makenna King, So., South Central
Mia Pak, Jr., Chesterton
Bobbie Russell, Jr., Portage
Whitney Siewin, Sr., Chesterton
Megan Wagenblast, Sr., Valparaiso