Scouting the Region's gymnastics programs, individuals

The Bulldogs have a deep team with 15 gymnasts for coach Ami Pysh. Juniors Ysabel Maunes and Charlotte Annes were regional qualifiers a year ago. Psyh expects contributions from senior Makayla Neal and sophomore Elly Kiran.
Here are the Region gymnasts to watch:
• Cloe Amanatidis, Sr., Lake Central
• Shelby Conrad, Jr., Portage
• Caitlyn Cook, Sr., Chesterton
• Hayleigh Delgado, Jr., Lake Central
• Molly Dreher, Jr., Valparaiso
• Gabi Grisafi, Jr., Valparaiso
• Natalie Jones, Jr., Chesterton
• Ysabel Maunes, Jr., Crown Point
• Payton Peele, Jr., Portage
• Lilly Stoelb, Sr., Crown Point
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals in Muncie
Gymnastics state finals
Chesterton's Natalie Jones works on the balance beam on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Lake Central's Maddie Bugg dismounts from the uneven parallel bars on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Chesterton gymnastics coach Christy Dzierba, left, leans back as Caitlyn Cook goes on the vault on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Sabrina Falk works on the vault on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Crown Point's Ysabel Maunes reacts following her balance beam performance on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Sabrina Falk prepares to start her beam routine on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Lake Central's Cloe Amanatidis performs her floor exercise on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Portage's Payton Peele competes on the balance beam on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Chloe Ochman reacts with teammates following her beam performance on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Lake Central's Maddie Bugg performs her floor exercise on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Sabrina Falk dismounts from the balance beam on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Crown Point's Ysabel Maunes makes a heart sign before taking the beam on Saturday during the gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Chesterton's Mia Pak competes on the balance beam on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Chesterton's Caitlyn Cook works on the uneven parallel bars on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso gymnasts pose with the state championship trophy on Saturday at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Chesterton's Mia Pak, right, shares a laugh with Richmond's Elizabeth Ruger after receiving medals during the awards ceremony on Saturday in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Portage's Shelby Conrad somersaults during her floor routine on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Gabi Grisafi, left, shares a hug with teammate Molly Dreher following her beam routine on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Teammates cheer on Valparaiso's Sabrina Falk during her floor exercise on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Lake Central's Cloe Amanatidis performs her floor exercise on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Chesterton's Caitlyn Cook receives a hug and the team "stick crown" after her performance on the uneven parallel bars on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Chloe Ochman somersaults while on beam on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Sabrina Falk competes on the uneven parallel bars on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Chesterton's Erika Smock reacts after sticking her landing on vault on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Gabriella Grisafi competes on the balance beam on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Crown Point's Ysabel Maunes competes on the balance beam on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Chesterton's Caitlyn Cook, right, competes on the vault on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Portage coach Mackenzie Barcelli communicates to Shelby Conrad during her floor routine on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Portage's Payton Peele competes on the balance beam on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Portage's Payton Peele, right, motions along with teammate Shelby Conrad during her floor exercise on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Wheeler's Sarah Mella competes on the uneven parallel bars on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Sabrina Falk performs her floor routine on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso coach Lorie Cook watches Gabriella Grisafi on the beam on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Lake Central's Maddie Bugg readies to dismount from the balance beam on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Portage's Shelby Conrad twists in the air during her floor exercise on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Molly Dreher performs on vault on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Chesterton's Mia Pak competes on the vault on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Masked-up Valparaiso gymnasts receive the state championship trophy on Saturday at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Sabrina Falk performs her floor routine on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gymnastics state finals
Valparaiso's Chloe Ochman dismounts from the beam on Saturday during gymnastics state finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Gymnastics state finals
Kale Wilk, The Times
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!