Scouting the Region's gymnastics programs, individuals
GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Scouting the Region's gymnastics programs, individuals

Here's a look at the top five Region girls gymnastics teams:

1. Valparaiso

The defending state champion Vikings return a solid nucleus with juniors Gabi Grisafi and Molly Dreher along with sophomore Chloe Ochman. Grisafi finished seventh in the state in the all-around. Longtime assistant Becky Juergens takes over as head coach for Lorie Cook, who retired after 46 seasons and 13 state titles. 

2. Lake Central

The Indians will look to build on back-to-back top-five finishes at state. Seniors Cloe Amanatidis and Lilia Ventura-Sullivan will be strong in the all around for veteran coach Karen Barcelli. 

3. Chesterton

The Trojans finished third at state last year after three consecutive state titles. Chesterton will be led by senior Caitlyn Cook, who finished 10th in the state in the all-around. Freshman Bayley Fowler will be another to keep an eye on for coach Christy Dzierba’s squad. 

4. Portage

The Indians didn’t advance as a team out of the loaded Chesterton Sectional, but had three qualify for the state meet out of the Portage Regional. All three — Shelby Conrad, Payton Peele and Wrigley Barcelli — return for coach Mackenzie Barcelli. All are just juniors. 

5. Crown Point

The Bulldogs have a deep team with 15 gymnasts for coach Ami Pysh. Juniors Ysabel Maunes and Charlotte Annes were regional qualifiers a year ago. Psyh expects contributions from senior Makayla Neal and sophomore Elly Kiran.

Here are the Region gymnasts to watch:

• Cloe Amanatidis, Sr., Lake Central

• Shelby Conrad, Jr., Portage

• Caitlyn Cook, Sr., Chesterton

• Hayleigh Delgado, Jr., Lake Central

• Molly Dreher, Jr., Valparaiso

• Gabi Grisafi, Jr., Valparaiso

• Natalie Jones, Jr., Chesterton

• Ysabel Maunes, Jr., Crown Point

• Payton Peele, Jr., Portage

• Lilly Stoelb, Sr., Crown Point

