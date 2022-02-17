Shelby Conrad becoming Portage's all-around package

PORTAGE — Shelby Conrad knows what it takes to qualify for the state meet.

The Portage junior also likes how the season is progressing for her and her teammates, heading into Saturday’s Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Lake Central and the upcoming sectional.

“I'm definitely excited personally, and I know I'm excited for the team because we’ve worked so hard all season,” she said. “And we just want our hard work to really show up there.”

Conrad qualified for the state meet last year as an individual on the floor exercise and finished 24th. She’s competing in the all-around this year, and coach Mackenzie Barcelli said Conrad has really stepped up this season.

“She’s been winning, and there’s only been a couple meets this year where she hasn’t won the all-around,” Barcelli said. “She’s my little star this year.”

Conrad has been focused this season on improving her routines and said she just shows up every night and gives it her best.

“I've just been saying at this point in the season, there's no point in holding back,” she said. “Do it all, do your best. Definitely, it’s really easy to go far individually when you have a team that's always there, cheering you on every day.”

Barcelli said Conrad has put a lot of new skills into her beam and bars routines for this season.

“Her bar routine is a killer,” Barcelli said. “It’s really hard, and she does it really well. She really put it all together at our last meet and scored a 9.3 with just some minor flaws. On beam and bars she’s really awesome to watch on both events.”

Conrad said bars is her favorite event and scored a personal best with a 9.425 this season.

“Everything feels nice when you hit a good routine,” she said.

Conrad said her floor routine has been pretty good this year, too.

“You know every event has some cleaning up to do, but that's all we're working on right now,” She said. “All the little details, all the little tenths that really matter in big meets because it does come down to the tenths. When placing, it comes down to every tenth so every little thing matters. So now that we've been training the skills all year, we know we can do them so now we just need to perfect them.”

Conrad, who scored a personal record 36.875 in the all-around this season, has set goals for herself and her team.

“For our team I would love to make it down to state as a team because I know we all can do it,” she said. “We all just need to do our skills, hit them all together in a meet. I mean, we're right there. And then individually, obviously, I want to make it down (to state). I think about state every day practicing. It’s just a different environment. You just want to be down there, and you strive to be down at state.

“All those hard practices make it worth it when you’re in that arena.”

Conrad said Barcelli has helped her out the most to become a solid all-around gymnast.

“She’s there on every event always,” she said. “Whenever I need her, she's just always there, pushing me and telling me ‘you can do this’ because she knows I can and sometimes I don't realize that I can.”

Chesterton has won the past five DAC meets, but the title is up for grabs this year.

“Crown Point has a phenomenal team this year,” Barcelli said. “They are stacked. (Coach) Ami Pysh has got a wide selection of girls to choose on each event so they're for sure one of the favorites. And I have to say Valpo would be the next one.”

Barcelli likes her team’s chances as well.

“We’ve got the sixth best score in the state right now, and we still haven’t hit a meet yet,” she said. “We’ve been counting falls every meet we’ve been at, so I’m really hoping that it all comes together for the DAC and for the sectional next week. They’ve worked really hard these last two weeks.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.