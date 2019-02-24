Girls gymnastics
Individuals moving on: Valparaiso senior Whitney McKeon scored a 37.375 to finish fourth in the all-around at the Chesterton Sectional on Saturday to advance to the regional. Washington Township freshman Callie Feldsien was third in the beam with a 9.45 and was sixth on floor with a 9.555. Crown Point's Paige Hein was sixth in beam (9.15).
High impact: Several teams had gymnasts sidelined on crutches or wearing walking boots at the Chesterton Sectional. It’s a byproduct of the high-impact sport.
Chesterton coach Dawn Matthys said her team has been able to avoid the injury bug.
“Knock on wood, we’ve been lucky so far,” she said. “Some of the girls who’ve taken bumps and bruises haven’t been severe enough to have the big setback.
So there’s been no broken bones or torn ligaments for the Trojans.
“Anything can happen on any given day, but so far we’ve been very blessed,” Matthys said.
Women's basketball
Stoller shines in loss: Valparaiso University women's basketball player Addison Stoller scored 24 points — and set her career high for the second consecutive game — but it was not enough as the Crusaders suffered a 58-47 home loss to Southern Illinois on Sunday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
"On top of finding her own points, she did a nice job of making some quality passes to her teammates," Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said in a statement about the redshirt sophomore. "She’s such an unselfish kid that it’s nice to have her be able to facilitate some things, because she makes the right decisions."
RedHawks lose final: Top-seeded College of the Ozarks defeated second-seeded Indiana University Northwest 88-65 at the Association of Independent Institutions' women's basketball conference tournament Sunday in Lincoln, Illinois.
Women's tennis
Wind wins: The Valparaiso University women’s tennis team suffered a 6-1 loss Sunday at Western Michigan. Senior Randi Wind picked up the Crusaders' lone point by earning a 3-6, 7-5, 10-6 victory at No. 4 singles.
Softball
VU earns split: The Valparaiso University softball team left the Liberty Challenge in Lynchburg, Virginia, on a winning note Sunday afternoon thanks to junior pitcher Kelsie Packard's four-hit shutout. The Crusaders also drew 10 walks in the 7-0 win over Princeton.
Earlier Sunday, Valparaiso suffered an 11-5 loss to Wright State.
Baseball
Crusaders swept: The Valparaiso University baseball team was swept at Arkansas State on Sunday, losing the first game 7-6 in 11 innings and dropping the second game 7-1.
Blake Billinger was the Crusaders' top offensive performer, blasting two home runs in the opener.
In Game 1, the Crusaders led 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth and were one out away from victory with no one on base. After a hit batter, Kyle MacDonald ripped a game-tying double to center to force extras.
Two innings later, Alex Howard hit a two-out, walk-off homer.
Men's basketball
IUN falls: Second-seeded Washington Adventist defeated top-seeded Indiana University Northwest 88-76 in the third-place game at the Association of Independent Institutions' men's basketball conference tournament Sunday in Lincoln, Illinois.