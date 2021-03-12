 Skip to main content
State gymnastics finals information
State gymnastics finals information

Regional Gymnastics Meet, Portage HS

Lake Central’s Chloe Amanatidis performs on floor Saturday at the Portage Regional.

 John Luke, The Times

Noon Saturday, Worthen Arena, Ball State University.

Participating teams: Chesterton, Lake Central, Valparaiso, Homestead, Fort Wayne Dwenger, Angola, Richmond, Columbus North, Martinsville.

Local individuals: Crown Point — Ysabel Maunes, Portage — Wrigley Barcelli, Shelby Conrad, Payton Peele, Wheeler — Sarah Mella.

Tickets: $10 only available digitally through mobile phone in advance via GoFan. No walk-up sales.

Livestream: Streamed live online at IHSAAtv.org via pay-per-view for $10.

