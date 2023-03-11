MUNCIE — Valparaiso senior Gabi Grisafi played the closer role for the Vikings on Saturday at the state finals at Worthen Arena at Ball State University.

Grisafi won the all-around title with a 38.025 to help Valpo win the state championship with a 112.350 to top runner-up Homestead’s 111.625. Defending champion Crown Point was third with 109.50. Lake Central was fifth with 106.325.

Grisafi always went last of the four gymnasts in each event, and she delivered, winning beam and finishing tied for second on vault and was third on bars.

“I’ve been going last since my sophomore year, but honestly, our team does so good, so I don’t feel any pressure because I know they already had it,” she said. “Especially on beam, I already knew that whatever I did, we were going to be fine.”

She was cool as a cucumber, and second-year head coach Becky Juergens said the fourth position is one of pressure and Grisafi is a perfectionist.

“Especially if everybody before you has not done their perfect routines, It can put a lot of pressure on the last person, but so can going first,” Juergens said.

Juergens added that she put the girls in an order that they felt comfortable, and she kept it that way all season.

“I felt like it’s more important to put them in a position of comfort than it is to have them in any specific order, but Molly (Dreher) and Gabi have both done awesome this year,” she said.

It’s the 14th state title for Valparaiso and the first for Juergens, who succeeded longtime coach Lorie Cook. Cook retired from coaching after winning the state title in 2021.

“It’s awesome,” said Juergens, who’s in her 42nd season with Valpo, 40 as an assistant. “It’s really nice. I’m not sure it feels a lot different than as an assistant, but I’m just proud of the girls and proud of them buying into everything that we chose to be appropriate as far as our workouts and our processes.”

Grisafi was nearly flawless, scoring 9.625 on both the beam and vault and 9.45 on bars to go along with the 9.325 on floor, her last rotation. She’s the first Region gymnast to win the all-around title since Chesterton’s Sophia Hunzelman in 2018.

“Obviously, the team-first was my main focus, and then all around just came with it,” Grisafi said. “That’s the best thing that could have happened was winning the all around, too.”

Also for Valpo, Dreher finished sixth in the all round, including third on beam, sixth on bars and tied for sixth on floor. Mia Curran was fifth on beam.

“I’m overjoyed, and it’s just the best feeling in the world,” said Dreher on winning the state championship.

Dreher and Grisafi were key competitors to the previous state title in 2021.

“This one feels a little bittersweet because it’s my last one,” Dreher said. “We all just came in confident, and we’re there to support each other. We all buy into team-first and decided to go with no regrets and make this season the best we could.”

Crown Point was led by junior Elly Kiran, who finished fifth in the all around with a 37.45. She tied for second on vault, was third on floor and tied for sixth on bars.

“(We) had a great year, just couldn’t quite get past Valpo and Homestead today,” Crown Point coach Ami Pysh said. “Those are my only two losses of the year, so it does say something. I’m really proud of my girls. They came out here and had some really awesome moments.”

In addition, senior Charlotte Annes was the recipient of the Mildred Ball Mental Attitude Award.

“That’s a real honor,” Pysh said. “Great team, great kids. I’m glad to be a part of it today.”

Lake Central was led by Sydney Black, who finished second in floor, and Hayleigh Delgado, who tied for 10th in the all around.

“We didn’t come down here with any expectations,” Lake Central coach Karen Barcelli said. “We were happy to be here, and we came closer to a medal (fourth place) than we thought we would.”

Individually, Portage’s Peyton Peele finished tied for sixth on vault and eighth in the all around. Shelby Conrad tied for 24th on floor.