Valparaiso gymnasts win state-record 13th title

Dreher scored a 9.325 on beam to pace the team.

“Her beam routine was huge, huge, huge for us, and her floor routine was huge,” Cook said.

“It was just confidence and everyone believing in me,” Dreher said. “Everyone was just there, and I knew it.”

Cook said the state title was special as she stood next to the trophy, because the team made a tremendous amount of improvement throughout the season.

“Not just in the performance level, but the number of skills and combinations that we learned and needed to learn to be able to compete at this level,” she said. “Our kids worked hard and really stepped up and worked together to make it happen.”

Sophomore Gabi Grisafi finished seventh in the all-around with a 37.75 to pace the Vikings, while Dreher finished 12th and Falk 14th as they bunched their scores just high enough in every event to pick up the win.

“Today was my last routine ever, and I just wanted to go out there and lay it all out on the line,” Falk said.

Valpo finished second last year to Chesterton, which won the past three state titles, and was third in the Portage Regional a week ago.

