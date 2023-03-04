VALPARAISO — Host Valparaiso did what it does best — stayed focused for the entire meet Saturday and posted a 113.90 to top runner-up Crown Point’s 112.025 to repeat as regional champs.

“We still have some things to work on,” said senior Gabi Grisafi. “It wasn’t a perfect meet, so I’m glad that we can get back in the gym and get it real good for state.”

Valpo won its state-leading 25th regional title in the process and qualified for next Saturday’s state meet at Worthen Arena at Ball State University. Defending state champ Crown Point qualified, as did Lake Central, who took third with a 108.575.

“We need to keep focusing on doing all of our skills to the best we can in practice,” said junior Chloe Ochman, who finished tied for fourth in the all around. “Because this entire week, we’ve been doing very good with our routines.”

Grisafi rebounded from a rare fall on the beam to post a 9.75 on floor exercise, her next event, on the way to a 38.225 to win the all around. She also won vault, bars and floor.

“I just feel like that’s what we needed,” said Grisafi. “You can’t let one event stop you, and, obviously, you’re going to have mistakes. That was mine, so it was good to come back on floor and vault.”

Valpo senior Molly Dreher took third in the all around with a win on beam to help the cause, while freshman Ava Moe took third on bars.

“They did an awesome job, but it was not a perfect meet for us,” Valpo coach Becky Juergens said. “But it was a very good meet, and we got our best team score all year. We’re coming right up to that 114 that we would love to hit.”

Crown Point led Valpo 56.7-56.55 after two rotations and finished up strong on vault and bars. The Bulldogs took second at regional in 2022 and went on to win state.

“That was our second-highest score of the year, and we still counted a couple of falls,” Crown Point coach Ami Pysh said. “We had a couple lower scores than we’re used to, so we can still be higher than that. They were way more competitive today than they were last Saturday, so they were more mentally prepared this week to come in and get the job done.”

Elly Kiran finished second in the all around with a 37.7, including a second on bars and a fourth on beam. Alana Lockhart was second floor, and Charlotte Annes was fourth on bars.

“The best part of the day is being able to start on beam and getting it over with and having them hit like that,” Pysh said. “That was great, whenever you can start on beam and stay on like that. That’s a lot of pressure for the kids, but we welcome it.”

The top three teams and the top six individuals qualified for the state meet. It was Lake Central’s fifth straight year to qualify.

“Kind of scary,” laughed Lake Central coach Karen Barcelli.

The Indians trailed Harrison, who finished with a 105.7, by 24.7 with the beam left in their rotation and got it done with a 27.575.

“We needed an 8.25 average for each girl that scored, so I knew they could do that even if they didn’t do their best,” Barcelli said. “We had a couple falls, but nothing disastrous. They still scored well.”

Hayleigh Delgado scored a 9.4 on beam, and Amanda Todd had a 9.35 to lead the way.

“You just have to go out there and stay calm and not let it get the best of you,” Todd said.

Portage’s Shelby Conrad and Payton Peele qualified for state as individuals. Conrad tied for fourth on floor, while Peele tied for fourth in the all around. Peele, a senior, qualified for the first time in the all around after making it to state the past three years on individual events.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I just relaxed, and it’s really my family and coaches who helped me through this whole week. That’s what it’s all about.”

Valpo's Grisafi wins all-around; CP andLC qualify for state