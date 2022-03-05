Valparaiso wins record 24th regional title

VALPARAISO — At Saturday’s Valparaiso Regional, Crown Point and Valparaiso were in similar positions as a week ago with one rotation remaining.

Valpo led Crown Point 84.6 to 84.4, but unlike the sectional, Valpo not only hung on, it increased its lead and won the regional title 113.3 to 112.7 over sectional champ Crown Point. Lake Central took third with a 109.85.

“I think we just really came together as a team and just supported each other,” said Valpo junior Gabi Grisafi, who won the all around title with a 38.525. “Our energy was so much higher than it was last week. I feel like we worked a lot harder in the gym this week to clean up our routines.”

Valparaiso won its state-leading 24th regional crown and its first since 2017.

“It feels great,” Grisafi said. “I'm just so glad that we hit this time. It was amazing. We all supported each other, and I feel like that was a really big part why we did so well.”

Grisafi tied for first on the vault with Harrison’s Haiven Gipson with a 9.75, while she won bars (9.45) and placed second on beam and floor.

“It’s a great way to set up our team going into state,” said Grisafi, as the Vikings will look to defend their state title next Saturday at Worthen Arena at Ball State University.

On the final routine Valpo’s Chloe Ochman scored a 9.7 to win the event, while Grisafi scored a 9.65, Molly Dreher a 9.475 and Allison Rospond a 9.25 to give Valpo a 28.85, while C.P. scored a 28.3 on beam.

Before the floor event, the Valpo team huddled around coach Becky Juergens for final instructions.

“I told them to have fun,” she said. “And that it was their house, their meet, and just finish it up and have fun.”

Dreher finished fifth in the all around.

“”Everyone just supported me and instilled the confidence I needed, and we just again, like Gabi said, came together as a team and it was really just a great environment to compete well in for everyone.”

Crown Point and Lake Central also advanced to next week’s state finals. It will be just the third time in school history for the Bulldogs. C.P. placed fifth in 2005 and fourth in 2016.

“It’s a tough sectional, tough regional that we have up here, so we’ll take runners-up today and we get to start from scratch next week,” C.P. coach Ami Pysh said.

Crown Point put a lot of girls on the podium for top six, as Makayla Neal took second in the all around, taking second in the bars in the process, while Elly Kiran was fourth on vault, bars and the all around. Charlotte Annes took fifth on beam, and Alayna Lockhart was third on floor.

“I love it,” Pysh said. “Most of our kids were up there. It's a great day when all the kids bring their best really, and the chips fall where they may sometimes.”

Pysh said it was a good experience for her team as it goes deeper into the state tournament.

“We don't know, we might get the same rotation,” she said. “It's never ideal to start on floor and have to finish on beam. It's never ideal. It's not a good rotation. But the good news is my kids are good on every event. And that's how we got prepared coming into this. I kept telling them they’re solid. They're solid on all four events, so it's OK wherever we have to start.”

Cloe Amanatidis finished third in the all around and won beam in the process to pace Lake Central, which qualified for the state meet for the fourth straight year. Hayleigh Delgado was eighth in the all around.

“They all really stepped up,” said L.C. coach Karen Barcelli. “We’re just trying to get through the season, nursing everything we can until the end of the season. … Lily (Ventura-Sullivan) had the best meet of her career. She did fabulous.”

Also advancing to state meet as individuals are Portage's Payton Peele (fifth on vault), Wheeler's Sarah Mella (third on bars) and Chesterton's Caitlyn Cook (sixth on floor).

