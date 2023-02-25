VALPARAISO — Before host Valparaiso took to the balance beam, the team huddled up for a mini-cheer session finishing with saying “Team” in unison.

The Vikings were fresh off a 28.425 on bars and followed it up with a 27.825 on beam, the most difficult rotation. It provided some separation against the rest of the field. Valparaiso went on to post a 112.85 score on Saturday to win the sectional title, its 26th overall, to outdistance runner-up and defending champion Crown Point’s 110.225. Lake Central took third with a 108.7.

“Because everything is all about the team,” senior Gabi Grisafi said about the cheer. “Obviously, it’s an individual sport, but I feel like the team is a big part of it, too.”

It worked to perfection, as Valpo’s four competitors stuck their routines with Grisafi scoring a 9.575 to win the event. She completed her routine with grace, elegance and precision.

“I feel like a big part of it, just meets in general, it’s like who can stay on the beam and I feel like we’re doing a really great job of having confidence in doing so,” she said. “And we hit four-for-four, so I feel like that made a big difference in the meet.”

Grisafi also took the all-around title with 38.2, while Lake Central’s Hayleigh Delgado was second with a 37.575. Grisafi also won bars, took second in the vault and tied for fourth on floor.

“My goal honestly was to win as a team and then the all around just kind of came with it” Grisafi said. “I was more focused on the team.”

Valpo senior Molly Dreher was fourth in the all around, which included a third on floor and fourth on beam.

“I’m thrilled,” she said. “I’m really happy that our team could perform well and just everyone supports everyone else. There’s a lot of good gymnasts in this area and this sectional is very competitive and it’s crazy.”

Ava Moe was second on bars for the Vikings, while Chloe Ochman tied for fifth on vault, seventh on beam and eighth on floor.

“We were glad to get through bars and beam in great shape,” Valpo coach Becky Juergens. “We felt like we had a healthy position that we were in as far as scores. So we just kept it going through floor and vault and finished really strong.”

Juergens said the coaching philosophy is that the team comes first.

“We of course coach every individual and try to help every girl become the best in this they can be,” she said. “… We’ve got girls that love that and buy into it and really care about each other and they’re a little family.”

Crown Point’s Elly Kiran competed in the all round for the first time this season and came through to pace the Bulldogs, finishing third with a 37.475.

“Last week she picked up floor for the first time and was the conference champion,” coach Ami Pysh. “And then today we picked up vault for an all around.”

Pysh said Kiran has some nagging injuries and was taking it slow.

“We’re keeping our eye on the prize coming to sectional, get out of sectionals and hopefully next week get out of (regional). As defending state champion, there’s a lot of pressure on us, but I feel like I’ve got a good team this year, still.”

Alana Lockhart tied for fourth in floor and tied for fifth in vault to help CP’s cause. Charlotte Annes was sixth in beam, and Leah Fenner was seventh in bars.

“We have room to grow,” Pysh said. “We’ll try to go back to the gym and stay on beam a little better and work on some dismounts on bars a little harder.”

The top three teams and top six individuals in each event qualified for next week’s Valparaiso Regional.

Delgado said Lake Central came into the meet with no expectations and were just looking to have fun and do their best.

“That’s all you can really do,” she said. “You come to a meet and you do the best for your team.”

It was just enough for LC, as it edged Portage by .125 to advance as a team. It was bittersweet for LC coach Karen Barcelli as her team knocked out Portage, coached by her daughter, Mackenzie Barcelli, out of the regional.

“That was the biggest range of emotions today, that’s for sure,” Karen Barcelli said. “... The girls did what they needed to do.”

Portage’s Peyton Peele advanced to the regional in the all around, finishing tied for sixth, while Shelby Conrad placed second in the floor to advance.

“We’ll be back in the gym on Monday,” Mackenzie Barcelli said.

