Hammond Central hires Adam Hudak as first football coach; Morton hires Aaron Abram as boys basketball coach

Hammond Central will compete in Sectional 9, which also features Morton, Munster and Region powerhouse Valparaiso.

Hudak said he wants his new players to feel empowered as they try to establish themselves.

"It's their program, and I'm just the leader of it," Hudak said. "This is all about what we do with this opportunity and what's awesome is we're the first to do it. Every new coach wants to come in and build a foundation, and this is the very first foundation ever."

Star turned coach

Aaron Abram was itching for a chance to be a head boys basketball coach, and Morton is giving the former prep star his first shot.

Similarly to Hudak, Abram, a 2011 Lew Wallace alum, was officially hired Tuesday night during a School City of Hammond board meeting. He spent the last four seasons as an assistant under Larry Moore Jr. at Hammond, which won four straight Class 3A sectional titles and ended its final season in school history with an 18-2 record.

"I really just applied for the job to get my name out there," Abram said. " ... Through this whole process, I was just like, 'If God wants me to have it, He'll give it to me. If not, it is what it is.' I really just give God all of the glory — God and my family for supporting me."