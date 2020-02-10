Hammond Sports HOF to induct six, honor Pros

Prymuski, a 1943 Hammond graduate, played offensive line at Illinois, winning a Big Ten championship and going to the Rose Bowl in 1946. He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1947 National Football League draft. Two years later, he was chosen by the Baltimore Colts in the All-American Football Conference draft.

Snedden was an all-state catcher and an all-state honorable mention linebacker at Morton, graduating in 1989. He was an all-conference baseball player at Indiana, where he was named team MVP and defensive player of the year in 1993.

Hammond Sports Hall of Fame Steering Committee Chair Wes Lukoshus said the legacy of the Hammond Pros is one of diversity.

The Pros employed the NFL’s first African-American head coach in Fritz Pollard. He played for and coached Hammond during part of the 1925 season.

“Six of the nine African-American players who competed in the NFL during those formative seasons of the 1920s played for the Hammond franchise,” Lukoshus said.

The Pros played in what historians consider the first unofficial NFL game with the Canton Bulldogs in Chicago on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.