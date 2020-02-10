Hammond Sports HOF to induct six, honor Pros

The Hammond Sports Hall of Fame will induct six into its ranks and recognize the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Hammond Pros, a charter member in professional football.
The ceremony will be March 10 at the Hammond Civic Center.
The organization will induce six athletes, including Richard Barnes, James Brown, Jack Gabor, Brittany Piaseczny, Robert Prymuski and David R. Snedden.
Barnes was a 1959 Hammond graduate. He set records as a sprinter at Drake.
“Chief” Brown was the freshman football coach at Hammond from 1977 until 2000. He also coached boys track from 1977 to 2007, winning 10 conference and four sectional team titles.
Gabor compiled a 334-177 record in 23 seasons as a boys basketball coach at Bishop Noll, Kankakee Valley, Huntington North and Griffith. He was 283-99 coaching baseball. Gabor's 1989 Bishop Noll basketball team and 1984 Warriors baseball team each advanced to the state semifinals. The 1970 Clark graduate finished his career as director of video operations for Valparaiso University men’s basketball under coach Homer Drew.
Piaseczny graduated from Clark in 2009. She played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Pioneers and was an outside hitter and setter for the Purdue North Central volleyball team before graduating in 2014.
Prymuski, a 1943 Hammond graduate, played offensive line at Illinois, winning a Big Ten championship and going to the Rose Bowl in 1946. He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1947 National Football League draft. Two years later, he was chosen by the Baltimore Colts in the All-American Football Conference draft.
Snedden was an all-state catcher and an all-state honorable mention linebacker at Morton, graduating in 1989. He was an all-conference baseball player at Indiana, where he was named team MVP and defensive player of the year in 1993.
Hammond Sports Hall of Fame Steering Committee Chair Wes Lukoshus said the legacy of the Hammond Pros is one of diversity.
The Pros employed the NFL’s first African-American head coach in Fritz Pollard. He played for and coached Hammond during part of the 1925 season.
“Six of the nine African-American players who competed in the NFL during those formative seasons of the 1920s played for the Hammond franchise,” Lukoshus said.
The Pros played in what historians consider the first unofficial NFL game with the Canton Bulldogs in Chicago on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.
“Indeed, that holiday provided a historic reason for thanks, appreciation and reflection by National Football League fans across northwest Indiana and, particularly, the city of Hammond,” Lukoshus said.
The franchise existed for seven years.
The Hall will also award the 29th Anderson-Peterson Family Distinguished Athlete Award 2019 to Gavit graduates Dawn Pawlak and Noah Maravilla.
Pawlak played softball and cross country for the Gladiators, while earning a 4.39 GPA. She was in Gavit’s Natural Helpers mentorship program, key club, principals leadership committee, student council and rainbow staff. Pawlak’s playing softball and majoring in mechanical engineering at Green Bay.
Maravilla participated in football, wrestling and baseball while posting a 3.78 GPA. He was in Natural Helpers, key club, principals leadership committee, student council and rainbow staff. He’s studying social services at Indiana.