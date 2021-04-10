Hammond's Larry Moore Jr. is The Times 2021 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

HAMMOND — Larry Moore Jr. can't get over it, still reeling from the heartbreaking end to Hammond's last boys basketball season in school history.
"Everything about that loss, everything about it hurts," Moore said. "I struggled for two weeks, man. I just didn't want to leave the house."
Moore couldn't shake the anguish, feeling as if he'd let so many people down. The expectations were high for the Wildcats, who were clear about their intentions from the start of the 2020-21 campaign: Get to Bankers Life Fieldhouse and leave Indianapolis with the state nets.
Hammond was two wins away from having that chance when its 10th regional title and first in 67 years slipped right out of its grasp.
The Wildcats held a 13-point halftime lead over South Bend St. Joseph in a Class 3A regional final, and even after the Indians rallied to take a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter, Hammond clawed its way back and had a chance to win it at the buzzer on a last-second shot from Alabama State recruit Darrell Reed.
Close, but not close enough.
The senior forward's mid-range jump shot from the right wing was just short, sending the game into overtime where South Bend St. Joseph prevailed 79-71.
Moore doesn't want to hear about moral victories.
He'd rather have the real ones.
"Really, I'm just disappointed," Moore said. "Last week was really hard for me with the state championship (taking place). I felt like we should've been there playing."
From Moore's perspective, a state title would've been the perfect way to mark the end of an era. The School City of Hammond will consolidate after the 2020-21 school year, and Hammond will close for good, making this the last season in school history.
Although the Wildcats fell short of their ultimate goal, they still had a remarkable campaign, even if Moore, The Times 2021 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, won't fully admit it.
Hammond went 18-2, opening its season with a one-point loss to eventual Class 4A state runner-up Lawrence North and ending its campaign with the aforementioned regional championship loss to South Bend St. Joseph.
During their 18-game winning streak in-between those two defeats, the Wildcats rose to No. 1 in the Associated Press' Class 3A state poll, marking their first No. 1 ranking since 1974.
They also claimed their fourth straight sectional title and 36th overall.
However, when Moore was asked which memory will stick out to him the most about his last ride at Hammond, the school his parents also coached at, with the gym he "grew up in," Moore didn't hesitate.
"It's the Chesterton game," said Moore, who was also The Times Boys Basketball Coach of the Year last season. "That was the last game ever played in that gym (Feb. 20), and I couldn't lose that game. That was really the first time all year that our fans got to see us, and after we won, I went up in my classroom and just sat there for 30 minutes. I was so mentally drained from that game, which a lot of people didn't know."
One person who did know, however, is assistant coach Mitchell Daniels III. The 2003 Hammond grad, who was finishing up his prep career when Moore began his coaching career, wanted to win that game — and the state championship — just as badly as Moore. The two have coached alongside each other for roughly a decade, and Daniels believes Moore's dedication coupled with his authenticity is why his teams always compete so hard for him.
The players' collective success on the hardwood is a reflection of the hours Moore puts in going over the minute details that separate the good teams from the great ones, according to Daniels.
"Our practices are very, very tough. And it's not for everybody," Daniels said. "(Moore) always tells our players, 'Yeah, everybody wants to win. That's the goal for every team.' But he pushes the players, the coaches and even our team manager to be our best. He holds all of us accountable, no matter what, so that when the pressure comes in games, we already have that togetherness and that resilience."
Mitchell added that early on in Moore's coaching career, he set out a plan for Hammond to eventually be on the same level as the Duneland Athletic Conference schools. In his nine seasons at the helm, the Wildcats have never had a losing season, and this year they took it to another level.
There's no official title of Region champion, but if there was, Hammond would be standing alone. The Wildcats took down DAC programs Merrillville, Portage, Chesterton and Valparaiso, defeating all four by an average of 25.3 points. The team also squeezed out a win at Munster, one of the most successful programs in Northwest Indiana, and handed West Side — featuring The Times 2021 Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Quimari Peterson, and consensus five-star prospect Jalen Washington — its only double-digit loss of the season.
All six of those squads compete in Class 4A.
"We went undefeated against everybody (in the Region)," Daniels said. "I know that meant a lot to him because that's always been one of our goals, and this year we finally did it."
One cliff note that perhaps deserves more attention, though, which Moore refuses to use it as an excuse, is that in the midst of the Wildcats' dominance over Northwest Indiana, they lost their leader.
Star senior Reggie Abram Jr., the team's four-year starting point guard, went down with a high left ankle sprain during Hammond's regular-season finale at Valparaiso on Feb. 23.
He was sidelined for the rest of the season, watching from the bench as his team struggled and ultimately failed to advance to semistate without him.
"I feel like COVID cheated us last year, and then Reggie getting hurt robbed us this year," Moore said. "But we still should've won. Every day since then I've been thinking like, 'What would I have done differently so that we could get over the hump, even without Reggie?' Those are the thoughts that I deal with on a daily basis."
If anyone understands how disappointed Moore feels, it's Abram. When healthy, the senior was arguably the most impactful guard in the Region. Seeing his team compete without him in the biggest game of his prep career left a sour taste in his mouth.
But, he is still grateful for all of the times he was able to suit up for the Wildcats and play for Moore. Abram called Moore "the best coach I've ever had."
"I know he says I was the leader, but he was our first leader," Abram said. "The mindset he had before our games and during his pregame speeches was, 'I don't care about anything else. We're going out there to win.' He wanted us to get dressed to win, so that's how we looked at it.
"Everything started with him."
Moore said he's sad to part ways with such a talented graduating class, highlighted by Abram, Reed and standout guard Harold Woods.
However, he is also excited for the next stage of his career. It is not official yet, but Moore is expected to named the first head coach at Hammond Central, which is being built behind the current Hammond High building.
Moore emphasized that not winning a state title with the Wildcats in their final season is something he can't let go of. He doesn't want to.
Instead, he plans to use it as fuel for the future.
"I appreciate all of my kids' effort and the excitement our fans and the community had when we were ranked No. 1, and I'll probably appreciate it even more down the line," Moore said. "But just the fact that we didn't finish it out, that's going to sit with me forever.
"To me, it was state championship or bust."