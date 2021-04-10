Hammond's Larry Moore Jr. is The Times 2021 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

If anyone understands how disappointed Moore feels, it's Abram. When healthy, the senior was arguably the most impactful guard in the Region. Seeing his team compete without him in the biggest game of his prep career left a sour taste in his mouth.

But, he is still grateful for all of the times he was able to suit up for the Wildcats and play for Moore. Abram called Moore "the best coach I've ever had."

"I know he says I was the leader, but he was our first leader," Abram said. "The mindset he had before our games and during his pregame speeches was, 'I don't care about anything else. We're going out there to win.' He wanted us to get dressed to win, so that's how we looked at it.

"Everything started with him."

Moore said he's sad to part ways with such a talented graduating class, highlighted by Abram, Reed and standout guard Harold Woods.

However, he is also excited for the next stage of his career. It is not official yet, but Moore is expected to named the first head coach at Hammond Central, which is being built behind the current Hammond High building.

Moore emphasized that not winning a state title with the Wildcats in their final season is something he can't let go of. He doesn't want to.