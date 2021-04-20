Hammond's Reggie Abram Jr. commits to Incarnate Word as preferred walk-on

HAMMOND — Reggie Abram Jr. was leading Associated Press Class 3A No. 1 Hammond to a decisive victory at Valparaiso in its regular-season finale Feb. 26., and then he went down with a sprained left ankle in the third quarter.
At the time, the undersized yet tenacious point guard was garnering the attention of a few college programs as he commanded one of the top teams in the state. But when his injury turned out to be season-ending, Abram said his recruitment began to dwindle.
By the end of the his senior campaign, all but one program stuck around and was willing to give him a chance, and that's all Abram needed.
On Monday, the 5-foot-9 guard committed to Incarnate Word in San Antonio as a preferred walk-on. The Cardinals are coached by former Andrean standout Carson Cunningham, who played college basketball at Oregon State and Purdue.
"I've been talking to the head coach for the last two weeks, and I know he had been talking to my high school coach (Larry Moore Jr.) for about a year," Abram Jr. said. "It feels great (to earn a Division I opportunity). I just want to come in, work hard and make history, just like we did here at Hammond."
Moore, a former star guard at St. Francis de Sales in Chicago, actually played AAU basketball with Cunningham when they were teenagers. The two have remained close over the years, and Moore said the more Cunningham watched Abram play, the more he appreciated him.
Plus, since Cunningham is a former standout point guard himself, Moore believes he is the perfect coach to help Abram flourish in college.
"To send Reggie down there with someone who played the same position as him and did it at a high level, he's going to learn a lot from Carson," Moore said. "Carson is a very smart guy. He's actually written books, too, and just all around he's a really good guy."
Abram Jr. has not been able to visit his future college just yet due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he has taken a virtual tour.
In his usual selfless manner, he thanked Moore and the rest of his coaches and teammates for putting him in this position.
But, if there's one person he gives more credit to than anyone else, it's his mother, Sabrina.
"She's probably happier than me," Reggie said. "She really is."
Sabrina is certain that the ferocity her son plays with is a reflection of her, and Reggie won't dispute it. According to him, the only thing he's scared of his mom, whose tough love helped turn him into the player and young man he is today.
"I think a lot of that (toughness) comes from me," Sabrina said, laughing. "That's pretty much what I instilled in him. I would teach him certain things like, 'This is your ball. This is your game. It doesn't matter how big you are because the bigger you are, the harder you fall.' So yeah, I think a lot of that comes from me because I have a lot of heart, too."
Sabrina added that "as a parent you're just proud" of Reggie's college commitment, and she's confident that her late husband, Reggie Sr., would feel the same way.
Reggie Sr. died from a heart attack in 2009. He was 41, and at the time his only son was 6.
"He would be very proud of him, very proud," Sabrina said. "He always wanted the very best for his kids. Always."
Reggie Jr. said he wouldn't change anything about his high school career except the left ankle-injury that derailed his senior campaign and perhaps the greatest boys basketball season in Hammond history.
With Abram on the bench, the Wildcats fell to South Bend St. Joseph in overtime of a regional final, two victories away from playing for a state title.
Now, Reggie Jr. has set his sights on playing his way into a Division I scholarship at Incarnate Word and appearing in an NCAA Tournament.
"I've put in a lot of work to get here, and I know there's a lot more work to be done," Reggie Jr. said. "It's going to be very competitive. At the next level, you're going to see a lot of players who were the best players at their high school and all-state or whatever. It's going to be a lot of talent, so every day I'm just going to have to compete."