Hammond's Reggie Abram Jr. commits to Incarnate Word as preferred walk-on

Plus, since Cunningham is a former standout point guard himself, Moore believes he is the perfect coach to help Abram flourish in college.

"To send Reggie down there with someone who played the same position as him and did it at a high level, he's going to learn a lot from Carson," Moore said. "Carson is a very smart guy. He's actually written books, too, and just all around he's a really good guy."

Abram Jr. has not been able to visit his future college just yet due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he has taken a virtual tour.

In his usual selfless manner, he thanked Moore and the rest of his coaches and teammates for putting him in this position.

But, if there's one person he gives more credit to than anyone else, it's his mother, Sabrina.

"She's probably happier than me," Reggie said. "She really is."

Sabrina is certain that the ferocity her son plays with is a reflection of her, and Reggie won't dispute it. According to him, the only thing he's scared of his mom, whose tough love helped turn him into the player and young man he is today.