Hanover Central claims first baseball sectional in a decade

Comia’s bat accounted for half of the Hanover Central runs all accumulated between the first three innings off of John Glenn freshman pitcher Konner Quinn. The future Illini doubled in his first two at-bats.

The eight runs proved to be enough cushion for Wildcat senior starter Bret Matthys, who reached 120 pitches before being pulled with one out in the seventh. Matthys gave up four runs, three of which were earned, on six hits. He struck out 11.

Matthys credited the John Glenn lineup for getting to him more than any opponent he had faced yet this season. He got out of a serious jam in the fifth by forcing a groundout and striking out two batters swinging to strand runners on second and third after already allowing the third and fourth runs of the game.

“It’s just my competitive edge,” Matthys said when asked about getting out of the fifth with limited damage. “I never really get too flustered on the mound. I take pride in being even-keeled and keeping my composure. I think that’s what separates me from some other pitchers we play.”