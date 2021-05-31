Hanover Central claims first baseball sectional in a decade

WHEATFIELD — Hanover Central’s dugout had been loud all game long with chatter but once the final out was recorded on an 8-4 3A Sectional championship win against John Glenn at Kankakee Valley High School the Wildcats erupted with yells as they swarmed the mound in celebration.
This sectional title — the first since 2011 — felt like a long time coming after a missed season brought on by COVID-19, Hanover Central coach Ryan Bridges said.
“We have a fantastic group of seniors,” Bridges said. “Those are our guys. It’s bittersweet because I really felt like we had an opportunity to go back-to-back with this group of kids I’ve got as juniors. That stung a little bit, not having those guys for two years. It’s definitely bittersweet after last year with COVID.
“This makes it worth it, though.”
Hanover Central (26-3-1), ranked No. 1 among 3A schools in the latest IHSBCA coaches’ poll, relies heavily on eight seniors up and down its lineup. After going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, senior Jared Comia said he was at a loss for words.
“You talk a lot about it but never know what this moment will feel like,” the Illinois recruit said. “I don’t even know what to say. I love this moment. I love this team. We worked our butts off, and I’m so glad we have this sectional championship.”
Comia’s bat accounted for half of the Hanover Central runs all accumulated between the first three innings off of John Glenn freshman pitcher Konner Quinn. The future Illini doubled in his first two at-bats.
The eight runs proved to be enough cushion for Wildcat senior starter Bret Matthys, who reached 120 pitches before being pulled with one out in the seventh. Matthys gave up four runs, three of which were earned, on six hits. He struck out 11.
Matthys credited the John Glenn lineup for getting to him more than any opponent he had faced yet this season. He got out of a serious jam in the fifth by forcing a groundout and striking out two batters swinging to strand runners on second and third after already allowing the third and fourth runs of the game.
“It’s just my competitive edge,” Matthys said when asked about getting out of the fifth with limited damage. “I never really get too flustered on the mound. I take pride in being even-keeled and keeping my composure. I think that’s what separates me from some other pitchers we play.”
Matthys, who is committed to Purdue Northwest, made multiple references to the sectional being Hanover Central’s first in a decade and that many of the seniors on the team have played together since Little League. Like Bridges, Matthys said this year’s team is showing what it was capable of doing last season, too, and that the Wildcats have something to prove.
“Last year would have been a good year for us, too, but we’ve got a bit of an edge because of not having last season,” Matthys said. “We fight, man. This team fights.”
Hanover Central’s next bout comes in a regional semifinal against the winner of South Bend St. Joseph and New Prairie on Saturday at noon at Griffith.
Bridges likes his team’s chances.
“Now is the time to get hot,” he said. “I really think the sky is the limit for these guys.”