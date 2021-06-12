Hanover Central makes move for the future in joining Northwest Crossroads Conference

CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Central is outgrowing its facilities and with eyes on the future, the Wildcats will move to the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
League president Mike Schultz, who is Andrean’s athletic director, announced late Wednesday that the NCC unanimously approved Hanover Central’s request to join in a May 12 meeting.
“Adding Hanover Central to the NCC will really boost competition for all of us,” Schultz said in a release. “They are a growing community and already a robust athletic department, and they are centrally located without expanding our borders.”
The Wildcats will join the league officially for the 2023-24 school year. Current members of the Greater South Shore Conference, Hanover Central won four of six spring conference championships, it was co-champs in boys basketball and the football team played for a sectional championship.
“(Competition) played a big part of it, too, preparing our kids better for sectionals, giving them more opportunities,” Hanover Central athletic director Kelly Bermes told The Times. “We play a lot of those teams anyway. We’ve gone out and encouraged our coaches to toughen up their schedules a little bit. It seemed like a natural thing.”
The school district is in the middle of building a new elementary school and improving its middle school to house around 750 students, which is similar to this year’s high school enrollment having graduated its largest class of 143, Bermes said. It's also upgrading its athletic facilities.
“It’s something that we just keep growing,” Bermes said. “Our community is building and building, and we just keep getting bigger and bigger. We have full teams of (junior varsity) and varsity kids. Some of the teams in our conference were struggling to get full teams, especially with COVID. … When you come back from a meeting and say to your coach, ‘we have to find 10 games,’ it makes it tough.”
It took three to four months from the time the move was talked about internally at Hanover Central. After the administration’s support, Bermes said she had to apply to be considered by the NCC, invited to present and then the conference’s board voted to approve them.
Part of the internal discussions consisted of Bermes meeting with the school’s captains counsel, consisting of roughly 25 student-athletes, stressing that she had their best interests in mind.
“You explain the whole thing. You might not win as many conference championships. You might not get as many kids on the all-conference teams,” she said. “And they said, ‘You need to do it Mrs. Bermes.’ The kids were strongly behind it. I think it’s what’s best for us and what’s best for those kids. I felt like I owed it to them.”
The GSSC’s eight-school membership includes: Bishop Noll (Class 2A), Calumet (3A), Griffith (3A), Hanover Central (3A), Lake Station (2A), River Forest (3A), Wheeler (3A) and Whiting (2A). Illiana Christian (2A) will join in the upcoming school year to bring the conference to nine schools until Hanover Central’s departure.
“We are very grateful and we’ve been very fortunate to be in the GSSC for the last 10 years,” Bermes said. “It was a wonderful fit for us at the time. I couldn’t say enough about the GSSC and the AD’s for how they’ve helped us, prepared us and molded us.
“It’s time to push our kids a little bit.”
The Wildcats will be the seventh member of the NCC, which consists of Class 4A schools Highland, Hobart, Lowell and Munster. It also has Andrean (2A) and Kankakee Valley (3A).
“I believe and I think my superintendent believes we’re going to grow fast,” Bermes said. “It seems to me as I drive into Cedar Lake that every cornfield is becoming a subdivision. So we know they’re coming.
“We believe in the not very far future that we’re going to be right in the thick of, if not at the top of 3A.”