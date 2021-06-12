Hanover Central makes move for the future in joining Northwest Crossroads Conference

“You explain the whole thing. You might not win as many conference championships. You might not get as many kids on the all-conference teams,” she said. “And they said, ‘You need to do it Mrs. Bermes.’ The kids were strongly behind it. I think it’s what’s best for us and what’s best for those kids. I felt like I owed it to them.”

The GSSC’s eight-school membership includes: Bishop Noll (Class 2A), Calumet (3A), Griffith (3A), Hanover Central (3A), Lake Station (2A), River Forest (3A), Wheeler (3A) and Whiting (2A). Illiana Christian (2A) will join in the upcoming school year to bring the conference to nine schools until Hanover Central’s departure.

“We are very grateful and we’ve been very fortunate to be in the GSSC for the last 10 years,” Bermes said. “It was a wonderful fit for us at the time. I couldn’t say enough about the GSSC and the AD’s for how they’ve helped us, prepared us and molded us.

“It’s time to push our kids a little bit.”

The Wildcats will be the seventh member of the NCC, which consists of Class 4A schools Highland, Hobart, Lowell and Munster. It also has Andrean (2A) and Kankakee Valley (3A).