Hanover Central senior forges bond with new coach

CEDAR LAKE — Cody Donovan was a little skeptical when he met new Hanover Central coach Keith Elsbree for the first time.

The senior golfer had every reason to be a little hesitant. Donovan has had a new coach all four years of his high school career, and an outsider from Florida was coming in to lead the Wildcats just weeks before the year started.

Fast forward a few months later and after several medalist victories as well as a conference championship, Donovan is wearing a wide smile when it comes to the direction of the program.

“I was hesitant in the beginning, but once (Coach) Elsbree started working with the full team, you could tell he really knew what he was doing,” Donovan said. “He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”

Elsbree moved to Northwest Indiana to be closer to his wife’s family after spending the last 10 years as the golf coach at Sarasota High School in Florida. Donovan’s first impression of Elsbree was that the new coach was spending more time with the newer players and not concentrating on the upperclassmen. Once Donovan began looking at the big picture, everything clicked into place.