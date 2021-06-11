Hanover Central troubles opponents with speed on basepaths

“These are high school kids, and when you put pressure on a high school kid, a lot of things are going to happen,” Hanover Central coach Ryan Bridges said. “Speed’s not going to go into a slump, and it’s going to put pressure on (opposing) players. They’re on high alert because they know the guy can run. They rush, and when you rush, you can make mistakes. Sometimes those little guys at the end of the lineup, the quick guys, it’s, ‘Hey, is he going to steal?' It can force pitchers into making mistakes. He’s got to worry about my runner on first and he’s got to pitch to Jared Comia and Bret Matthys, and they may get a pitch down the middle.”

Scouting of opponents’ tendencies becomes more intense as the season progresses. So much more than speed is at play in the running game. Opposing pitchers’ tendencies are studied, hinting at what counts a pitcher might be likely to throw a pitch that will make it easier to swipe a bag or more likely to throw a pitch in the dirt to put baserunners on high alert to read the ball in the dirt and determine whether or not to take off.